IPL 2022 - 'First-ball ducks... Oh god!': Virat Kohli opens up about his recent slump in form

Virat Kohli's recent struggle in the ongoing IPL 2022 is not a secret. The former India captain has scored just 216 runs in 12 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore, including three golden ducks.

Following his latest first-ball dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli was seen smiling at himself while nodding his head in disbelief in the dressing room.

Speaking of his current slump form during a light-hearted conversation on Twitter, the 33-year-old star Indian batter said he smiled at himself because he had never had such a moment in his career before.

"First ball ducks… oh god. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career. That's why I smiled because I felt like I have seen everything now. It's been so long that I've seen everything this game has to show," Kohli told RCB's Mr. Nags in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli has been getting advice from various cricket experts and legends while critics have panned him as well. However, the batter said he is paying no heed to any of it as they don't know how it feels to be in his shoes.

"They can't be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel. They can't live my life, can’t live those moments so how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both these things," Kohli said.

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he's done over the years.

When asked how is he getting along in the RCB dressing room when he is not the skipper and is playing under Faf du Plessis's captaincy, Kohli said he gets along well with the South African.

"Me and Faf have always gotten along really well even before he was the captain of South Africa. Faf is a guy who is sure of himself and he has full authority on the field," he said. "He tells me sometimes, if I mention things, that he doesn't want to do that, which I respect a lot. That only makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under."

