IPL 2022 Final, Stat Attack: Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya etch name in record books

Gujarat Titans stole the show against the Rajasthan Royals in the final on Sunday as the Hardik Pandya-led side was crowned champions of IPL 2022.

The Titans chased down a target of 131 runs by 7 wickets after Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller showed some brilliance with the bat. While Gill and Miller remained unbeaten on 45 (43) and 32 (19) respectively, captain Pandya struck 34 in 30 deliveries.

Earlier, Pandya had impressed everyone with his bowling after he bagged a three-wicket haul for just 17 run in 4 overs to push RR on the back foot.

The Royals could only manage to score 130/9 in 20 overs eventually.

We take a look at some of the interesting stats:

1) Hardik Pandya is only the third captain to win player of the match award in an IPL final.

2) Gujarat Titans became the third team in the IPL to win the trophy after concluding the league stage at the helm of the points table.

3) Jos Buttler ended with a total of 863 runs in IPL 2022. He claimed the second spot for the batter with most runs in one IPL season.

