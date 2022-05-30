IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag called out by fans after failure in GT vs RR clash

Controversies around Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag haven't settled down even after the Indian Premier League journey for 2022 is over. The 22-year-old batter once again faced flak from fans after the final game between Royals and Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Riyan Parag failed to produce something significant in the final when his team needed him the most. Coming in late, he only managed to score 15 runs off 15 deliveries but the Royals required some quick runs to put up a worth-fighting target in front of the high-flying Gujarat side. The debate was raised when in the final over of Rajasthan’s innings Parag refused to take a single in the first ball and wanted to retain the strike. Oved McCoy who had just smashed a six against R Sai Kishore in the previous over was looking in the mood to clutch more.

After facing a dot in the first ball, Parag took a double in the second and finally cleared the boundary to add a much-needed 4 runs. In the third delivery, Mohammad Shami again searched for a yorker which was pushed to the long-off by Parag. After the quick single, Parag went for taking another to retain the strike but McCoy was caught short in the non-striker's end. In the final two deliveries, Parag failed to score any run and Shami shattered the stump with a searing yorker in the final ball which made Rajasthan Royals’ innings come to an end at 130 runs.

The Assam boy created waves this year after being bought by the Rajasthan-based franchise in the mega auction. But after crumbling on the big stage, users across the internet raised questions regarding his performance and tagged him as ‘overrated’.

Former cricketers like Simon Doull and Mathew Hayden criticised him for his antics on and off the field. Parag also got into some chaos with the third umpire while taking a catch.

Riyan Parag recorded a total of 183 runs in 17 matches this year at a strike rate of 138. The only big score that came from his bat is a single half-century. He scalped one wicket while delivering only 4 overs this season.

