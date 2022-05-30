IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Shubman Gill survives as Yuzvendra Chahal drops a sitter; watch video

Gujarat Titans etched their name in record book after clinching the IPL title in their maiden season. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday by 7 wickets after chasing down a target of 131 runs.

While the Royals could only managed to pick three wickets, they had a chance to draw first blood in the very first over of the innings. Sanju Samson had set a brilliant field with the on side quite packed for Shubman Gill on strike.

Trent Boult who was bowling this over nipped back the ball that had some extra bounce on it, sharply. The ball after hitting Gill's gloves popped up and Yuzvendra Chahal who was stationed at square leg misjudged the catch and went for the dive which wasn't really required resulting him in dropping the catch.

Gill later went on to score an unbeaten 45 off 43 as GT went over the line.

The Titans lost a couple of early wickets and were reduced to 23/2 when Shubman and captain Hardik Pandya came in for the rescue with a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket. The Gujarat team then lost Pandya for 34 off 30 but Gill and David Miller who walked out at number five took the team over the line. Miller scored 32* off 19.

Earlier, Pandya scalped three wickets rattle RR batting unit as the side was restricted to 130/9 in 20 overs.

