IPL 2022 final between GT and RR watched by record crowd of 104,859

Indian Premier League keeps getting bigger and better. This time around, the league added another feather to its cap after the final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Sunday registered a new record attendance for a cricket match.

According to organisers, a record crowd of 104,859 people at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium — the biggest cricket ground in the world — watched the match.

In the 1990s and early 2000, the largest crowd in one-day matches was previously listed as 1 lakh in Kolkata but the highest official figure for a limited-overs match was the 87,812 people at the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England in Melbourne.

The Ahmedabad stadium has been working empty or at half capacity during the coronavirus pandemic after it opened in 2020 to a packed mega rally of former US president Donald Trump.

But the fans poured in for the title clash to back home team Gujarat, led by star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. GT won the match by seven wickets as they captured the title in their debut season.

India's cricket board allowed 100 percent seating for the four play-offs this season after stadiums worked at half capacity in the IPL league phase due to Covid restrictions.

