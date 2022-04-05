IPL 2022: 'Fantastic captaincy by KL Rahul', Twitterati praise LSG for second straight win

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their second win of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Monday when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs. LSG captain KL Rahul, after an indifferent start, bounced back and top-scored with 68 runs. With the ball, Avesh Khan was superb as he picked four wickets for 24.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and as has been the trend so far, opted to bowl first. LSG were reduced to 32/3 in the powerplay, courtesy Washington Sundar. However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda didn't panic and both smashed half-centuries to help the the team post 169/7 in their allotted 20 overs. KL Rahul scored 68 off 50 balls while Deepak Hooda continued his consistent run by scoring 51 off just 33 balls.

Chasing the target, SRH lost Williamson in the powerplay. Rahul Tripathi kept them in the chase with a superb knock of 44 runs but the team lost the wickets at regular intervals. Nicholas Pooran finally found form when he scored 34 runs and the chase looked to be on track. However, Avesh Khan sent him back and picked up his fourth wicket.

Avesh Khan ended with 4/24, while Jason Holder got 3/34 and bowled a superb final over. Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets. After this loss, SRH remains at the bottom of the points table, while LSG is at 5th spot with 4 points from 3 games.

"Effort was to give wickets to the team because that's what the team wants from me. I wanted to give wicket in powerplay phase and slog-overs phase," Avesh said at the end of the match. He added that slower balls were working well in the first innings, so he thought he would do that as a variation in the powerplay.

After the match, Twitter users hailed Lucknow Super Giants for their gutsy performance.

Irfan Pathan was all praise for LSG.

RP Singh praised KL Rahul’s captaincy.

Harbhajan Singh was chuffed with the performance of LSG.

Parthiv Patel was impressed with Avesh Khan.

Here are some other reactions:





