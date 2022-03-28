IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis emerges Orange Cap holder at the end of 3 matches

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Faf du Plessis made a stellar start to his career as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore as he turned around a slow start to his innings to end up with a 57-ball 88. This innings was the cornerstone behind RCB’s surge as they ended with 205 runs in their 20 overs. However, even this was not enough as a power-packed Punjab Kings’ batting line-up chased this down with an over to spare to start their campaign on a dominating note.

Courtesy this innings, Faf du Plessis became the leading run-scorer in the tournament after three matches. He is followed by Ishan Kishan with 81 runs, who played a pivotal part in Mumbai Indians scoring 177 against Delhi Capitals in the earlier game on Sunday.

MS Dhoni, who gave a glimpse of his abilities, in the first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders is currently third with 50 runs in the first match. MS Dhoni walked in when CSK were struggling at 61/5 in 10.5 overs. He then went on to score 50 of CSK's next 70 runs as he led the yellow brigade to some respectability.

However, the total was never going to challenge KKR as led by Ajinkya Rahane’s efforts, KKR eased to a comfortable win.

In the three matches played so far, dew has played a decisive role and this could well be a trend for the rest of the season. All the matches are slated to be held in Maharashtra and this is the time of the year, when dew is a certainty in the state.

“Dew out there, small margins. Punjab had a really good powerplay. Ball skidded more in the second innings. I know what Odean Smith can do to you so you need to hold on to your chances,” RCB captain Faf du Plessis said after the match.

“I think dew will be vital and it will play a part. If you win the toss, you will definitely look to bowl first. In the first six overs, it was damp and in the second half, the ball was coming on,” CSK’s captain Ravindra Jadeja too alluded to the toss at the end of the first match.

