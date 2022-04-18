IPL 2022: Facing Umran Malik in the nets is a nightmare, says SRH teammate Glenn Phillips

Indian pacer Umran Malik is raising eyebrows with his raw pace in the ongoing IPL 2022. He first made the headlines last season when the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler clocked 152.95 kph against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Not much has changed this season as far as the reading on the speed gun goes, apart from the fact that the 22-year-old is now playing more regularly for SRH and helping them win crucial games. He was one of the three players SRH had retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

On Sunday, he gave another glimpse of just how good he is. Riding on his searing pace, Malik returned with match figures of 4/28 as SRH defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets to record their fourth consecutive win. The highlight of his bowling was the final over of PBKS' innings which was a maiden. Malik also scalped three wickets in the 20th over.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has become just the fourth bowler after Irfan Pathan (2008), Lasith Malinga (2009) and Jaydev Unadkat (2017) to bowl a maiden in the final over of an IPL innings.

Malik's teammate Glenn Phillips spoke to the broadcasters midway through the PBKS innings and gave an insight into what it is like to face the pacer in the nets.

“He’s absolutely rapid. Facing him in the nets is a nightmare. I’ve got my chest guard on to not get hurt. Imagine what those balls (during the contest) will be feeling out there," Phillips said.

On SRH's strategy to have more men behind the wicket when Malik bowls, Phillips said, “I think Kane (Williamson) and Umran have probably talked to each other and understood that having a slip in place is a waste at this point when Umran is bowling at that sort of pace. Having two men at third man isn’t a bad option. It’s also a different thing that batters aren’t used to seeing."

Malik was awarded the Player of the Match as SRH jumped to the fourth position in the table.

In six IPL 2022 matches so far, Malik has taken nine wickets at an economy of 9.13.

