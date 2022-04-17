IPL 2022: 'Dale Steyn looked like a proud parent', Umran Malik sets Twitter on fire with fiery spell against PBKS

Umran Malik has been setting the IPL stage on fire with his raw pace. He's been clocking 140 and 150ks consistently, hurrying the batters up and sending the stumps flying. It was on show again in the match against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The pacer breathed fire and finished with figures of 4-1-28-4 to help SRH bundle PBKS out for 151.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the third over, Malik stole the show with brilliant display of fast bowling. He opened his wicket account with a fast bouncer which Jitesh Sharma looked to pull but was done in by the pace and top edged it back to Malik, who took a simple catch. Malik then went rampant in the final over, getting Odean Smith out with another fiery bouncer which Smith top edged and Malik caught it himself. He then struck timber as he sent Rahul Chahar's off stump cartwheeling a ball later and then hit the top of off, against Vaibhav Arora. To make it two in two. The hat-trick ball was struck firmly to extra cover by Arshdeep Singh and he was run out.

Four wickets fell in the last over and Malik didn't concede a single run in it.

Twitterati was in awe of Malik's efforts as he set DY Patil stadium on fire.

Last over maiden 👏 #UmranMalik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2022

Terrific bowling by #UmranMalik , exiciting to see what real pace can do to any batsman! The future for pacers in India looks bright! #SRHvsPBKS — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 17, 2022

Visualising #UmranMalik in Test cricket. Taking the pitch out of the equation with pace through the air. Sheer pace through the air and a hint of swing. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik makes sure you don't take your eyes of the ball even when watching television. Exhilarating stuff. @IPL @SunRisers #UmranMalik #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/LPwx1Nzh4b — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 16, 2022

This is serious stuff from #UmranMalik. Pace and accuracy..🎯🎯 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 17, 2022

Wow this is probably the best last over in the IPL! So excited about this quick young talent! So impressed by his length AKs ofcouse pace. @DaleSteyn62 looked like a proud parent. Kya baat hai #UmranMalik 🙌🏽 #IPL2022 #SRHvsPBKS — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 17, 2022

Wrap this man in cotton wool and unleash him in India colours! What a spell, once more, from Umran Malik 💥 Pace like fire and 4-28 to his name 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #IPL #IPL2022 #SRHvsPBKS #PBKSvsSRH 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/K9oP9xEK8E — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik that’s one fine looking death over if ever I’ve seen one! 😳 #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/EutjQou07l — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik has single handedly increased the interest in every single Hyderabad match from now on. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 17, 2022

Umran Malik's destruction in last two matches - Cracking Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/pvBghaZUQp — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 17, 2022

An Indian fast bowler is earning the kind of hype that is usually reserved for the Archers and the Rabadas of the cricket world. Long way to go for Umran Malik, but what a retention from SRH. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 17, 2022

A triple wicket maiden for a final over is an outstanding effort from young Umran Malik. Skills and raw pace and great execution is gold stuff.#PBKSvSRH — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 17, 2022

What a spell for Umran Malik 🔥 Possibly a game-changing over for @SunRisers with 4 wickets and no runs! @PunjabKingsIPL has a massive task at hand to contain SRH. The bowlers can do it, but they need to show up. #IPL2022 #PBKSvSRH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 17, 2022

