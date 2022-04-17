Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022: 'Dale Steyn looked like a proud parent', Umran Malik sets Twitter on fire with fiery spell against PBKS

Cricket

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 17th, 2022
  • 18:04:01 IST

Umran Malik has been setting the IPL stage on fire with his raw pace. He's been clocking 140 and 150ks consistently, hurrying the batters up and sending the stumps flying. It was on show again in the match against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The pacer breathed fire and finished with figures of 4-1-28-4 to help SRH bundle PBKS out for 151.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan in the third over, Malik stole the show with brilliant display of fast bowling. He opened his wicket account with a fast bouncer which Jitesh Sharma looked to pull but was done in by the pace and top edged it back to Malik, who took a simple catch. Malik then went rampant in the final over, getting Odean Smith out with another fiery bouncer which Smith top edged and Malik caught it himself. He then struck timber as he sent Rahul Chahar's off stump cartwheeling a ball later and then hit the top of off, against Vaibhav Arora. To make it two in two. The hat-trick ball was struck firmly to extra cover by Arshdeep Singh and he was run out.

Four wickets fell in the last over and Malik didn't concede a single run in it.

Twitterati was in awe of Malik's efforts as he set DY Patil stadium on fire.

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 18:04:01 IST

