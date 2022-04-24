IPL 2022: Exactly 5 years after being bundled out for 49, RCB register 2nd lowest score of 68

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an unwanted record after getting bundled out for 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday (23 April 2022).

On the same day in 2017, RCB were bowled out for 49 while chasing a target of 132 runs in Kolkata and registered their lowest total in IPL.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme went through the RCB batting unit after picking up three wickets apiece. None of the RCB batters could reach the double-figure mark.

Five years later, the Bangalore franchise once again had a dismal run on the same day. SRH’s Marco Jansen ripped through the RCB top-order after the left-hander first cleaned up captain Faf du Plessis for 5 off 7 and then followed it with the priced wicket of Virat Kohli who edged one to the slip region and got dismissed for a second golden duck in IPL 2022.

Jansen then removed opener Anuj Rawat for a two-ball zero to reduce the side to 8/3 in first two overs.

RCB kept losing wickets and were left tottering at 49/7 before getting all out for 68 in 16.1 overs.

Suyash Prabhudessai was the top-scorer with a 20-ball 15. Jansen and Natarajan returned with a three-wicket haul each for Sunrisers.

Later, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma took on the RCB bowling attack and hammered them all around the park to stitch an opening stand of 64 runs along with skipper Kane Williamson.

Sharma was eventually dismissed for 47 off 28, a knock that included 8 fours and a maximum. But his wicket didn’t really put any major impact on the chase as SRH clinched a comfortable win by 9 wickets and 12 overs to spare.

