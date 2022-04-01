IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo overtakes Lasith Malinga to become leading wicket-taker in tournament history

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has scripted history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League. He reached the milestone with his 171st scalp against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bravo dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda for 13 on the second ball of his fourth over. With this wicket, the West Indies all-rounder surpassed Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga's record of 170 wickets in 122 matches.

He had earlier equalled Malinga's record with 3/20 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener of Tata IPL 2022. Bravo dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sam Billings in his spell.

Both Bravo and Malinga began their IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in the year 2008. Bravo has an economy rate of 8.34 in 153 IPL games with an average of 24.06. Malinga took 122 matches to reach the 170 wicket-tally, with an economy rate of 7.14 and an average of 19.80.

Bravo showed his supreme wicket-taking skill in 2013 as he set the record of taking the most number of wickets in a single season with 32 scalps. Harshal Patel managed to equal the tally eight years later in 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bravo also shares the record of winning the purple cap twice with the Indian pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar.

Additionally, the 38-year-old Caribbean also holds the record of being the highest wicket-taker in all T20s with 575 scalps in 524 matches, a long way ahead of the South African spinner Imran Tahir who is the second on the list with 451 wickets to his name.

During his IPL career, Dwayne Bravo has played for three franchises- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. He was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a price of 4.4 crore at the IPL mega auction this year. CSK had purchased Bravo for the first time in 2012.

Top 5 highest wicket-takers of IPL:

Dwayne Bravo - 171 wickets in 153 matches

Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets in 122 matches

Amit Mishra - 166 wickets in 154 matches

Piyush Chawla - 157 wickets in 165 matches

Harbhajan Singh - 150 wickets in 163 matches

