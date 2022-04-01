IPL 2022: 'Different gravy run chase'; Twitter hails LSG after win over CSK

IPL 2022 is proving to be a chasing side's absolute dream - for the second time this season, in less than a week, a target of over 200 was breached and this time it was newbies Lucknow Super Giants who pipped Chennai Super Kings to their second successive loss in IPL 2022.

It came down to Evin Lewis and his muscle, and the West Indian did not disappoint. He finished unbeaten on 55 off 23 balls. He got great support from Deepak Hooda as the partnership added 32 off 16 balls. The equation read 34 from the final 2 overs when Lewis and young Ayush Badoni plundered Shivam Dube for 25 in the 19th over. Lucknow have now registered their first win of the season while CSK will be worried over their rather mediocre bowling performance.

Earlier in the night, CSK batted first and Robin Uthappa strode out to open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Karnataka batter was at his best and he screamed away to his half-century in just 25 balls and in the process, CSK notched up 73 runs in the powerplay.

The stage was set and then Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube all combined to power CSK to 210. However, on a damp outfield, a belter of a batting pitch, Lucknow too got off to a bright start courtesy KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

De Kock got to his half century, but it was the power-packed finish by Even Lewis that saw LSG romp home in the final over.

