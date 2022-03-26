IPL 2022: Dhoni had hinted on shifting captaincy to Jadeja after 2021 season, reveals CSK CEO

Days before the commencement of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni sent shockwaves across the country by handing over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Revealing more on the matter, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan today, 26 March, asserted that the newly-appointed captain Jadeja recently told him that Dhoni had hinted about taking this decision in the last season itself. He had also told Jadeja to take up more responsibilities.

In a video shared on CSK's official YouTube channel, Viswanathan admitted that he was initially "surprised" and didn’t "expect" Dhoni to step down as skipper at this point.

"I spoke to Jaddu in the evening when we went for practice. He told me that MS had indicated to him last year after IPL that he will have to take on more responsibilities. He had also indicated that at one point, he may have to take over as captain," Viswanathan said.

As Dhoni is going to play alongside Jadeja in the matches this season, it will be helpful for left-hander to get inputs from the much-loved captain, the CSK CEO felt.

Showing full confidence over the former captain's decision, Viswanathan stated that as far as CSK is concerned, Dhoni will plan and decide in the best interests of the franchise. He also added that whatever Dhoni does or plans will be a right decision for the yellow squad as the interests of CSK is foremost in his mind.

Speaking about whether Jadeja would do justice to the role, Viswanathan added that he has been one of the "most consistent" players for CSK over the past few years. The CSK CEO mentioned that this was one of the reasons why he remained positive about the captaincy switch.

Finally, clarifying if this season is going to be Dhoni’s last for the team, Viswanathan said that "he is always there" and going to be there, guiding not only Jadeja but also the CSK team.

Watch the whole video here:

Till date, CSK has won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 under Dhoni’s captaincy apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.