IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Update

Delhi Capitals inflicted a comprehensive defeat on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last IPL outing. This should keep them high on confidence when they take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The exciting fixture will take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 16 April at 7.30 pm. Royal Challengers Bangalore are still smarting from their defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings. The Bengaluru-based outfit will be ready to shrug off this defeat and get back to their winning ways with this game. A decisive victory in this match could catapult RCB to the top four once again.

The absence of Harshal Patel in the last fixture left Bangalore hampered in the middle overs and allowed CSK to get over 200 on the scoreboard. The team would be glad to have him back in their playing XI.As for Delhi Capitals, the side has had a mixed bag in the tournament so far. The Rishabh Pant-led side have won two out of their four games. However, considering their 44-run victory over KKR, the team seems to have finally found balance.

Both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw looked good in the last match and scored half-centuries. Kuldeep Yadav continues to be brilliant, and bowled a ferocious 4/35 in his last fixture. The encounter between DC and RCB promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Weather Mumbai weather is expected to be clear on the day of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. While temperatures would be around 26 degree Celsius on the day of the match, wind speed is expected to be between 10 and 15 kmph. Humidity is expected to be around 80 percent. DC vs RCB Probable XIs: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed