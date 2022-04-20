IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match is the first COVID-affected encounter of Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs PBKS match was supposed to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 23 April but BCCI announced a change in it due to a few COVID-19 cases in the DC camp. While there were no changes in the dates of the match, the venue was changed from MCA stadium in Pune to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Five members of the DC squad including a player - Mitchell Marsh - have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing BCCI to make RT-PCR testing for every DC squad member a mandatory affair every day.

The Rishabh Pant-led lost to RCB in their last match mainly due to a lower-order blitz from Dinesh Karthik. DC will have to find a way to their death overs woes as Kuldeep Yadav has been doing a fine job in the middle-overs.

Captain Pant too has been disappointing in the tournament so far. He needs to fire to give the perfect foil to the dashing opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

PBKS, on the other hand, are coming off a crushing 7-wicket loss to SRH and have more questions than answers at the moment. The experience of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan at the top will have to bail them out of trouble.

Weather Report

The DC vs PBKS match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. There will be cloud cover with chances of wind speeds going up to 46 km/h but the best part is, there is almost no chance of rain during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match. The temperature during the day is likely to hover between 29-34 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 60 percent.

DC vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.