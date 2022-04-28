IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Weather Update

Delhi Capitals will look to give momentum to their stop-start campaign in IPL 2022 when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders, another side desperate for victory, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals have been hogging the limelight of late for mostly the wrong reasons. First it was the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp that made headlines and then the controversy surrounding a no-ball call against the Rajasthan Royals that saw their captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Shardul Thakur facing heavy fines and assistant coach Pravin Amre getting banned for a match. Delhi Capitals had also lost the match by 15 runs.

The Delhi-based franchise would look to put all that behind and put up a strong show against Kolkata Knight Riders. It won't be an easy task as the two-time champions will give their all to get back to winning ways. After winning three out of their first four matches in the 15th edition of the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to four straight defeats and are currently placed at eighth position in the points table.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side desperately needs a victory to pose a threat to the others for a top-four finish. The opening combination appears to be the biggest problem for Kolkata. They have tried Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Sam Billings at the top but one of them have managed to make that spot their own.

Weather report

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The temperature for Thursday is likely to be between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain. The wind speed is likely to hover around 15 km/hr making it a hot day for the players.

DC vs KKR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.