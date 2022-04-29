IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant pulls off stunning catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper and skipper Rishabh Pant took a stunning catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer behind the stumps during their match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night. Pant took one of the best catches of this season when he grabbed a one-hander to send Iyer packing.

The impressive catch took place in the 14th over of the innings when Pant brought in spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Iyer went hard with his bat as the ball kept low and moved away from him. He somehow got a bottom-edge on the delivery, while the ball seemed to hit the ground.

But Pant was quick with his reflexes; the 24-year-old stuck out his right glove and grabbed a brilliant catch, even losing his balance in the process. Seconds later, he was on the ground, with the ball safely in his mittens.

Watch Iyer’s dismissal here:

Apart from Iyer, Pant also dismissed KKR hitter Andre Russell in the same over after the right-hander charged down the track to clear Yadav over the boundary. Pant grabbed the ball and managed to deflect it to the stumps after the batter mistimed the shot and failed to make any connection.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who was on-air, described the dramatic turn of events as "a stunning catch", adding that "a bit of luck that has helped Pant with that stumping". Meanwhile, the official twitter handle of the Capitals praised Pant's catch, terming it as "Spiderman waali flexibility".

Many fans were left surprised by Pant's catch and lauded the young wicketkeeper for his ability.

Few reactions here:

In yesterday’s match, Kuldeep Yadav was on fire. He picked up Sunil Narine and Baba Indrajith off successive deliveries in his first over before taking Iyer in his 3rd over. Yadav has scalped 17 wickets this season till now, making his tally one short of Yuzvendra Chahal's 18 wickets in the list of Purple Cap contenders.

