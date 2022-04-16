IPL 2022: Dale Steyn hugs Muttiah Muralitharan after Umran Malik's perfect yorker to KKR's Shreyas Iyer; watch

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night was a cracker of a contest. But what caught many viewers’ attention was the heartwarming moment between Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan in the SRH dugout. The two former legendary bowlers were seen hugging each other and celebrating as SRH pacer Umran Malik castled KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer with a perfect yorker.

Malik bowled the impressive delivery in the 10th over of KKR’s innings. The pacer had earlier bowled a back of a length delivery that evaded Iyer’s attempt to ramp the ball over third man. The KKR skipper had backed away, exposing his stumps.

This made Umran decide to bowl a yorker on the next delivery. Iyer, expecting another short ball, failed to judge the delivery and was castled back to the pavilion at 28.

Seeing the perfect delivery, former South Africa seamer Steyn was unable to control his happiness and jumped out of his seat. He then rushed and hugged former Sri Lanka spinner Muralitharan and patted him on the back.

Watch the clip here:

Steyn said it was Muralitharan who had advised Malik to bowl a yorker to Iyer. The South African pacer added that while he and SRH coach Tom Moody did not agree with the advice, he was surprised when the Sri Lankan bowler’s advice worked out well.

Talking about the celebrations in the SRH dugout, Steyn said, "The genius is in the players, guys. They have to do what they have to do, and when they have to do it. I just jumped into Murali! I was like, "you are a spin bowling coach and now you are making these amazing calls," Steyn added.

SRH won the game against KKR by 7 wickets. Malik scalped 2 wickets, while T Natarajan picked up 3 wickets. The batting unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad also lived up to its reputation. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram scored half centuries each and powered their team to a comfortable win.

