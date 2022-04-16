Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022: Umran Malik castles Shreyas Iyer with perfect yorker; watch video

  FirstCricket Staff
  April 16th, 2022
  • 11:33:09 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been on a roll in this edition of the Indian Premier League after the right arm bowler unleashed some express pace.

Malik unveiled another instance of brilliant fast bowling when he castled Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer with a perfect yorker on Friday.

On the final delivery of 10th over, Iyer gave himself room but couldn’t connect with the ball as it hit the stumps. Umran bowled a fiery yorker to dismantle the stumps to send him back in the hut for a 25-ball 28.

KKR posted 175/8 riding on a fifty from Nitish Rana and a late surge from Andre Russell who chipped in with an unbeaten 49 off 25 which included four fours and as many maximums.

Natarajan scalped three wickets for 37 in four overs while Malik bagged a couple at the cost of 27 runs in his quota of four overs.

Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t have a good start losing Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson early but Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram took the onus on themselves and hammered the bowlers all around the park.

Tripathi scored 71 in just 37 balls, a knock which included six sixes, Markram returned 68 not out off 36 balls to see the side home by 7 wickets in less than 18 overs.

