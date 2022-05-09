IPL 2022: CSK would be regretting dropping Devon Conway after one failure, says Mohammad Kaif

Chennai Super Kings have finally got some wins under their belt after suffering a host of defeats in the initial stage of IPL 2022. The MS Dhoni-led side are still in the race for playoffs and have four wins from 11 games so far.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has pointed out the mistake that CSK had made earlier and said that dropping Devon Conway after just one failure has been one of the major reasons for the side's not so impressive run.

“Conway was dropped after just one failure. The way he has been batting, CSK would be regretting the mistake. They had a very good player in the squad but couldn’t utilize him properly, " he said while speaking to Sportskeeda.

The left-handed opener has notched up three fifties on the trot for CSK and has been in sublime touch.

“Conway is a class player. He has all kinds of strokes in his armory. He plays 360-angle shots, and the bowler doesn't know what kind of stroke he is going to play," Kaif added.

The Super Kings had earlier named Ravindra Jadeja as the skipper of the side but after the horrific start to the campaign, the all-rounder returned the captain's hat back to Dhoni. Lauding the wicket-keeper batter, Kaif said that Dhoni has looked in good control after taking back the responsibility.

READ: Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals players attend MS Dhoni's 'roundtable master class'

“Dhoni as captain makes a big difference to CSK. When he walks out for the toss, it’s a different picture. The crowd gets right behind him. Even before the start, he makes an impact on the match. CSK missed his leadership in the first phase. Dhoni has led the team to two wins in three games. He looked in control immediately after taking back the captaincy," he said.

CSK thumped Delhi Capitals by 91 runs at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. The side rode on some brilliant batting from openers Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and a late surge from Dhoni to post 208/6 in 20 overs.

The Chennai bowlers then got into the act and bundled out DC for 117. Moeen Ali scalped a three-fer for 13 runs in 4 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.