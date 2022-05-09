Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals players attend MS Dhoni's 'roundtable master class'

A number of Delhi Capitals players were seen spending time with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni after the Sunday IPL 2022 match.

After CSK's 91-run win, DC captain Rishabh Pant and his teammates Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Khaleel Ahmed spent some time with former Indian captain Dhoni on the boundary line of the DY Patil Stadium. The meeting between the players was captioned as "Round Table #MasterClass with MS!" by CSK's official Twitter handle which uploaded the picture of it on the social media account.

Young players going up to Dhoni to learn a few tricks of the trade has been a common theme in CSK's IPL matches. Recently, after the CSK vs SRH match, Dhoni was seen sharing some tips with young players like Umran Malik. Even the legendary Dale Steyn who is with SRH as the fast bowling coach was seen taking Dhoni's autograph on a shirt.

Coming back to the DC match. With the victory, CSK have now reached eight points and are still alive in the playoffs race.

Dhoni after the match said that he doesn't want to overthink about the playoffs and wants his team to enjoy the upcoming matches.

"If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world," Dhoni said. "I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school, I wasn't good at it. Thinking of the net run-rate doesn't help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game."

