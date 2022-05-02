IPL 2022: 'Classy stuff', Twitter elated with Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance as CSK thump SRH

Chennai Super Kings saw a return to the winning ways under MS Dhoni's captaincy on Sunday. Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad surged back to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The opener played a blistering knock of 99 runs in just 57 balls, smashing the bowlers all over the park to help CSK post a massive total of 202 in 20 overs.

The Chennai-based franchise won against SRH by 13 runs.

The Sunrisers’ captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field. But his decision backfired as CSK openers Gaikwad and Devon Conway produced a scintillating performance with the bat. The pair put up a 182-run opening stand, recording the highest partnership for the Yellow Army in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Both the batters kept hitting boundaries in almost every over of their innings. Gaikwad was the star of the day as he hammered six fours and six sixes. The right-handed opener completed his half-century in the tenth over of the match.

The young batter also achieved the milestone of completing 1,000 runs in the tournament. Gaikwad achieved the feat in 31 innings, equalling legend Sachin Tendulkar's record as the fastest Indian to achieve this record.

However, the 25-year-old batter missed out on his century by just one run. Gaikwad was dismissed on 99 by T Natarajan after being caught at the backward point.

After Gaikwad's brilliant performance, Twitter came out in support and lauded the young star:

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with Gaikwad's performance.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan called Gaikwad "a sight to behold".

Former right-handed opening batsman Wasim Jaffer shared a clip from a Bollywood movie, with a hilarious note stating that Gaikwad was playing at his home ground on Maharashtra Day.

Here are a few more reactions:

With this big win, CSK are now at the ninth spot on the points table with 6 points. SRH occupy the fourth position with 10 points to their name.

