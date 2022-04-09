IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be hoping for their first win of the season as they battle it out at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 9 April.

Chennai Super Kings are down in the dumps after three successive losses against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. The team needs to focus on a multitude of issues in order to succeed. Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to fire up and score some runs, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja must contribute more to both batting and bowling.

Also, CSK will have to sort out their issues with their bowling stocks as this is where they have lost control of matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are no better – they have lost both their games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. However, there were glimpses of some good form in their last match against Lucknow and they need to fire as a unit in order to topple CSK. Nicolas Pooran and Aiden Markram can be lethal for an out of form CSK.

Weather report



Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Saturday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during this Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday, according to reports. While temperatures could hover between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius, humidity is expected to around 80 percent on 9 April.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:



Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

