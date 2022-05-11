IPL 2022: 'Brilliant win, champion stuff' — Twitter lauds GT for becoming first team to qualify for playoffs

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match to enter the play-offs here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Chasing the target, LSG were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 27.

For GT, Rashid Khan took four wickets for 24 runs while Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore got two apiece.

Twitteratti was full of praise for the debutants as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Wow! #GujaratTitans..Just wow. That was some performance! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2022

Brilliant, brilliant win this @gujarat_titans Champion stuff 👏 👏! Top spell by @rashidkhan_19 and a great first game for Sai Kishore. Congratulations on being the first team to qualify. Nehra ji muskuraiyeee pahunch gaye play off ch 🕺 #IPL2022 #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/mLfE3zPDuD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2022

Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class! @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2022

In IPL 2016 - Gujarat Lions was the first team to qualify into play-offs. In IPL 2022 - Gujarat Titans becomes the first team to qualify into play-offs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 10, 2022

Congratulations @gujarat_titans on qualifying for IPL play offs. First team to do this in this year’s IPL. Many had their doubts over them but their captain, players, coaches and support staff truly nailed it. #GTvsLSG #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/4Y243o66qq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 10, 2022

Delighted for @gujarat_titans - A tale of second chances. A team made around experience not hype, basics over matchups. Expecting LSG to bounce back and cruise into the playoffs too. But congratulations GT, the team and management for a stellar show so far #GTvLSG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 10, 2022

IPL 2022 Points Table - Gujarat Titans have the 'Q' with their name now. Playing their debut season and have been absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/cdW1KWmyO9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2022

With inputs from PTI