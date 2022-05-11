Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2022: 'Brilliant win, champion stuff' — Twitter lauds GT for becoming first team to qualify for playoffs

IPL 2022: 'Brilliant win, champion stuff' — Twitter lauds GT for becoming first team to qualify for playoffs

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match to enter the play-offs here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Chasing the target, LSG were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 27.

For GT, Rashid Khan took four wickets for 24 runs while Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore got two apiece.

Twitteratti was full of praise for the debutants as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 00:43:58 IST

