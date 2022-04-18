IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first Indian pacer to take 150 wickets

Veteran cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian pacer to scalp 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar got to the milestone on his last delivery of the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which SRH won by seven wickets.

The Indian pacer removed Liam Livingstone (60 off 33) on the last ball of the penultimate over to make history. In total, he took three wickets at the cost of 22 runs in the match as SRH climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with their fourth consecutive win.

Four Indians — Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal — have breached the 150-wicket mark in IPL history but they are all spinners. Overall, two overseas pacers have also crossed the 150-wicket mark. Dwayne Bravo leads the wicket-taking charts with 177 scalps while Lasith Malinga is second with 170 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah with 134 wickets is the next closest Indian pacer to the 150-run mark.

Overall, Bhuvneshwar has taken 150 wickets from 138 matches, at an average of 25.16 and an economy rate of 7.32. He also has one five-wicket haul to his name. Bhuvneshwar has won the Purple Cap, award for most wickets in a season, twice - in 2016 and 2017.

He also holds the record for bowling most dot balls in the history of IPL. Overall, he has bowled 1333 dot balls in 514 overs, which is 20 more than Sunil Narine who is in the second spot.

He is also third on the list of most maidens in IPL history with nine. Praveen Kumar (14) leads the list followed by Irfan Pathan (10).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.