IPL 2022: 'Bhai-valry returns', Hardik and Krunal Pandya prepare for another face-off

The famed Pandya brothers of the Indian cricket team are set to face each other for the second time in the Indian Premier League as Hardik's Gujarat Titans take on big brother Krunal's Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022's match 57 on Tuesday.

The brothers, who represent the domestic side Baroda, have played together for Mumbai Indians since Krunal was picked by the franchise in 2016 for Rs 2 crore. Hardik, on the other hand, made his IPL debut with MI a year before his elder brother.

The duo also went on to represent India together as Krunal made his debut for India in T20 in 2018.

Ahead of the 2022 edition, they both were picked up by the two new franchises of the IPL with 31-year-old Krunal going to LSG for Rs 8.25 crore while the 28-year-old Hardik was drafted by GT as their captain before the auctions.

And on Tuesday the duo will face each other with their respective franchises as they fight for the top spot in the IPL standings while tied on 16 points each with eight wins and three losses.

And ahead of the match, Gujarat Titans shared a heartfelt post to remind fans of the return of the 'Bhai-valry' as both the brothers shared anecdotes from their life in a video.

The Pandya Derby. Bhai-valry Returns! What we 💟 about the Pandya Brothers is that they never stop dreaming! Before the face-off tonight, we made them share their fascinating journey once again!

"It's difficult to explain my equation with him in words," Krunal said in the video. "Hardik and I literally think the same things all the time. Yes, I have seen him grow, but for me, he is still the same. I used to save him from mom's scolding, but he kept doing it because he was stubborn. But I reckon it's the stubbornness that has got him to where he is today."

Hardik also reflected on the 'incredible bond' he shared with his brother.

"We have this incredible bond and cricket has been our life. He is someone I have spent most of my life with, more than friends and either of our parents. In fact, we shared the same bed till I played for India. I was the naughty one but all the younger siblings are like that," said Hardik.

Earlier in the first encounter between GT and LSG, Krunal took the wicket of his younger brother to dismiss him for 33 after playing a cameo of 13-ball 21 earlier in first innings as LSG post 158/6.

Hardik, however, had the last laugh as GT chased down the target with two balls to spare as Rahul Tewatia took the side home.

