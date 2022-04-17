IPL 2022: 'Best 5 crores RCB has ever spent', Twitter lauds Dinesh Karthik's heroics against DC

Dinesh Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66 after Glenn Maxwell produced a blistering half-century, to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Karthik walked in at 92/5, at the fall of Maxwell's wicket and blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls. His innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.

Twitter users were full of praise for Karthik who has set the IPL 2022 on fire with his finishing acts.

Dinesh Karthik in #IPL2022: 32*(14)

14*(7)

44*(23)

7*(2)

34(14)

66*(34) What a comeback by DK, the finisher of RCB, replacing the great AB and doing a fine job in this season. pic.twitter.com/cOUKfcZxxV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2022

Dinesh Karthik is a story of Grit and determination! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2022

From No.6 or lower that is — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 16, 2022

Harsha Bhogle:

"DK, it looks like you have a calm mind out there. But the outcome is so violent. How do you mix it together?" Dinesh Karthik:

Laughs and says,"You made me sound like a serial killer." #DCvRCB — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 16, 2022

A T20 Special with all the requisites. It's when FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow. @DineshKarthik @RCBTweets #RCB pic.twitter.com/pHmrI82jvW — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 16, 2022

The best 5crs @RCBTweets has ever spent !! @DineshKarthik — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 16, 2022

Even DK enjoyed his innings from the last night.

Hope the drive was worth it https://t.co/EpMBHOmghQ — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 17, 2022

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.