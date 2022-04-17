IPL 2022: 'Best 5 crores RCB has ever spent', Twitter lauds Dinesh Karthik's heroics against DC

Dinesh Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66 after Glenn Maxwell produced a blistering half-century, to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.
Karthik walked in at 92/5, at the fall of Maxwell's wicket and blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls. His innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.
Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.
In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.
Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.
Twitter users were full of praise for Karthik who has set the IPL 2022 on fire with his finishing acts.
Dinesh Karthik in #IPL2022:
32*(14)
14*(7)
44*(23)
7*(2)
34(14)
66*(34)
What a comeback by DK, the finisher of RCB, replacing the great AB and doing a fine job in this season. pic.twitter.com/cOUKfcZxxV
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2022
Dinesh Karthik is a story of Grit and determination!
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2022
From No.6 or lower that is
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 16, 2022
Harsha Bhogle:
"DK, it looks like you have a calm mind out there. But the outcome is so violent. How do you mix it together?"
Dinesh Karthik:
Laughs and says,"You made me sound like a serial killer." #DCvRCB
— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 16, 2022
A T20 Special with all the requisites. It's when FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow. @DineshKarthik @RCBTweets #RCB pic.twitter.com/pHmrI82jvW
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 16, 2022
The best 5crs @RCBTweets has ever spent !! @DineshKarthik
— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 16, 2022
Even DK enjoyed his innings from the last night.
Hope the drive was worth it https://t.co/EpMBHOmghQ
— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 17, 2022
With inputs from PTI
Karthik, who has always been in demand during every edition of IPL, hasn't been selected for India after their heartbreaking semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Karthik rolled back years last Tuesday with a sensational knock of 44 not out against Rajasthan Royals while propelling his side Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling four-wicket win.
It was Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a respectable total of 151 for 6 but that was never going to be enough as young Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs.