  IPL 2022: 'Best 5 crores RCB has ever spent', Twitter lauds Dinesh Karthik's heroics against DC

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Best 5 crores RCB has ever spent', Twitter lauds Dinesh Karthik's heroics against DC

  • FirstCricket Staff
  April 17th, 2022
  • 11:57:04 IST

Dinesh Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66 after Glenn Maxwell produced a blistering half-century, to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Karthik walked in at 92/5, at the fall of Maxwell's wicket and blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls. His innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.

Twitter users were full of praise for Karthik who has set the IPL 2022 on fire with his finishing acts.

Even DK enjoyed his innings from the last night.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 11:57:04 IST

