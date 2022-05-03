IPL 2022: BCCI announces schedule and venues for playoffs, Women's T20 Challenge

The BCCI have announced the schedule and venue details of the ongoing IPL 2022 Playoffs and the Women's T20 Challenge.

The IPL playoffs will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad with Ahmedabad hosting the final as well while the entire Women's T20 Challenge will take place in Pune.

Kolkata will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 and the final.

The Qualifier 1 will take place on 24 May and the Eliminator is slated on 25 May. The Qualifier 2 will take place on 27 May while the final is scheduled for 29 May.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from 23 to 28 May in Pune.

Gujarat Titans currently lead the points table with 16 points from 9 matches. Fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants sit at 14 points from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals are third with 12 points from 10 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth with 10 points from 9 games.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the Play-offs race after losing eight of their nine matches.

