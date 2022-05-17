IPL 2022: Andre Russell closes in on Jos Buttler in six-hitters' list

With the final round of league matches to go before the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs start, the focus has firmly shifted to the big-match players. And Jos Buttler is certainly one of the best of that lot.

The Rajasthan Royals opener has not fired in the last couple of games but such has been his performance in the tournament so far that he still enjoys a healthy lead over others in most major batting charts of IPL 2022.

Buttler, the current orange cap holder of this IPL, is also sitting on top of the six-hitters' list. The England wicketkeeper-batter has sent the ball over the ropes 37 times in the 15th edition of the tournament so far. And RR would want Buttler to continue the run as they present themselves as a strong contender for a spot in the playoffs.

Giving Buttler strong competition and keeping Kolkata Knight Riders' alive is all-rounder Andre Russell. The KKR big-hitter has made rapid strides in the most sixes list. He has so far hit 32 maximums in 13 matches. He single-handedly won KKR their last match with an all-round show with both and ball. Russell will have to pull off something similar in KKR's last league game.

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone is at number three on the list with 29 sixes. The England right-hander has displayed power-packed performances in this edition but unfortunately, it was not enough for PBKS to move to the playoffs. The Punjab-based franchise lost their last match to DC. They still have a match to go but their net run rate is not up to the mark to keep them in contention.

A new entry in the top five list is Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana. The left-hander didn't start the league in the best possible manner but improved as the tournament progressed. Rana has so far hit 22 sixes in his 13 appearances.

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik takes the fifth spot with 21 big hits in 13 matches.

