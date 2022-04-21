IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

In a rather one-sided match, Delhi Capitals smashed Punjab Kings to register a dominating nine-wicket triumph. Punjab Kings could never really find any momentum in this match as they were knocked over for 115. In response, Delhi Capitals powered over the target in just 10.3 overs to record their third win of the season.

Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first. Punjab got off to a rollicking start as Mayank Agarwal got off the blocks in some style. However, Delhi started making a comeback as they dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the fourth over and this was when the momentum started swinging in Delhi Capitals’ favour. Punjab stumbled as they lost four wickets for just 21 runs and Delhi was all over the match.

Jitesh Sharma showed good form and played an array of sparkling strokes. However, he was trapped by Axar Patel after scoring 32 off 23 deliveries. The lower order never got going and Punjab were knocked over for 115. All the Delhi bowlers picked up wickets as Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets each.

In response, Delhi Capitals were on fire as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 81 runs in the first 6 overs to kill the chase in the powerplay itself. Shaw was eventually dismissed by Rahul Chahar and trudged back after scoring 41 off 20 balls. Warner, on the other hand, notched up his third successive half-century of the season and remained unbeaten till the end. He ended with 60 not out while Sarfaraz Khan, sent at number 3, scored an unbeaten 12 off 13 deliveries. Delhi Capitals chased down the target in 10.3 overs. This win will give their net run rate a huge boost and things are now starting to get desperate for Punjab Kings.

