IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) road to playoffs

Like their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs, finishing third in the final points table.

LSG beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs on 7 May to become the second team to qualify for the knockout stage. The KL Rahul-led side eventually finished third, having had to wait till 21 May to find out their opponents ahead of their Eliminator clash.

With MI beating DC, RCB qualified for the playoffs finishing fourth, and will now play LSG on Wednesday.

Lucknow began their campaign with a defeat to GT, before winning three on the trot, with victories against CSK, RR and DC.

Lucknow then fell short by just three runs in their next game against RR, with Quinton de Kock (39) and Marcus Stoinis’ (38*) knocks not being enough as they failed to chase down 165.

Fortunes kept changing for Lucknow. After a victory over MI by 18 runs next, they fell to RCB by the same margin in the match that followed. LSG would then do a double over MI, followed by consecutive victories against PBKS, DC and KKR, the last of which ensured their path to the playoffs. However, in their next couple of matches, they would succumb to defeats against GT and RR, by 62 runs and 24 runs respectively.

On May 18, much like how they did the double over MI, Lucknow did the same over KKR, with Marcus Stoinis playing a pivotal role with the ball in helping them win by two runs.

The likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have all impressed with the bat, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have been among LSG’s best bowlers.

Let’s take a look at LSG’s road to the playoffs ahead of their Eliminator against RCB on Wednesday:

GT vs LSG on 28 March: GT beat LSG by 5 wickets

LSG vs CSK on 31 March: LSG beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH vs LSG on 4 April: LSG beat SRH by 12 runs

LSG vs DC on 7 April: LSG beat DC by 6 wickets

RR vs LSG on 10 April: RR beat LSG by 3 runs

MI vs LSG on 16 April: LSG beat MI by 18 runs

LSG vs RCB on 19 April: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

LSG vs MI on 24 April: LSG beat MI by 36 runs

PBKS vs LSG on 29 April: LSG beat PBKS by 20 runs

DC vs LSG on 1 May: LSG beat DC by 6 runs

LSG vs KKR on 7 May: LSG beat KKR by 75 runs

LSG vs GT on 10 May: GT beat LSG by 62 runs

LSG vs RR on 15 May: RR beat LSG by 24 runs

LSG vs KKR on 18 May: LSG beat KKR by 2 runs

