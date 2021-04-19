IPL 2021: RCB's middle order brilliance shines in emphatic win over KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never been short of a star-studded batting line-up. Virat Kohli has been there since the inauguration and AB de Villiers has become part of the squad over the last few years. In between, Chris Gayle arrived and went, as did Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh. But despite having such formidable names, Bangalore have not been able to claim the IPL title. With three wins from three to start the 2021 campaign, it seems evident that Bangalore have finally realised that it is simply not the top three batters that are crucial to victory, the middle order also needs a form of stability.

On Sunday afternoon against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they put on their best batting exhibition of the tournament. The pitch was slow and there was hardly any contribution from the top three, but RCB still managed a score of 204. Scroll through past scorecards and rarely will you see instances of Bangalore posting such formidable totals without a significant contribution from their top three.

This season there seems to be a clear emphasis on trusting the middle order and not simply relying on the top order. The arrival of Glenn Maxwell has helped, as has the fact that Virat Kohli has taken the onus to open the batting. The other important factor has been the batting position of AB de Villiers. In the past, RCB have stuck to the theory that the best batsman should face the maximum amount of balls. This time around, they are happy for Kohli to play that role while utilising De Villiers as a finisher.

Such is the flexibility of De Villiers, he can resurrect an innings from 20/3 and also blaze a 30-ball 70. Importantly, RCB have come to the conclusion that it is the latter role that really sets him apart. So instead of trying to get De Villiers to fill the void at No 3 or No 4, the responsibility has been handed over to Maxwell.

Maxwell has relished the opportunity at No 4 knowing that he has complete freedom. There is also the fact that the team management has given no specific role – it's simply ‘go and bat’. If he fails, there is always the assurance and security of De Villiers below him. Plus there Kohli or Devdutt Padikal at the top who can play the anchor roles. It is the lack of responsibility that has enabled Maxwell to flourish and allow RCB to be potent through the middle overs.

In the past, Maxwell has struggled because coaches or team management had given him set tasks. This season at RCB, the Australian is batting with an open mind. He is treating each ball on merit and has not been afraid to get out. The trust instilled in him and the security of having De Villiers batting after him have proved to be some of the best decisions the RCB coaching staff has made in a while.

Maxwell’s aggressive approach enabled RCB to continue to build momentum towards the death overs which enabled De Villiers just those extra few deliveries to get set. Not only are De Villiers and Maxwell power hitters, they can also be unconventional, making it difficult for bowling teams to execute a plan.

Against KKR, Maxwell and De Villiers between them plundered 154 runs from 83 balls. In the three matches this season, the pair has scored 301 runs at a strike rate of 166.

KKR captain, Eoin Morgan stated the difficulties at conjuring up plans for Maxwell and De Villiers. “Maxwell is a destructive player but he isn't their only star player. You do need an over or two up your sleeve for someone like De Villiers. They are full of strength and depth.”

RCB will take great pride in the fact that Virat Kohli or Devdutt Paddikal are yet to post big scores at the top and yet the team finds itself undefeated after three matches. In the past couple of years, De Villiers has lacked that partner in the middle order. With Maxwell arriving and in form, it gives RCB more stability in the middle order.