IPL 2021 Qualification scenarios: KKR, MI in contention for fourth playoff spot with PBKS, RR virtually out

With five games left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) round robin stage, it is time to assess the qualification scenarios for the playoffs.

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to make the next stage. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) solidified their quest to move on to the playoffs. The next two days saw DC solidify themselves at the top of the table with a three-wicket win over CSK, while Mumbai Indians (MI) hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets to virtually end their hopes of making it to the last four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are already out of the tournament with just four points from 12 games, and it looks like RR and PBKS are set to join them on their way out after their recent defeats. Here's a detailed look at where the teams stand in terms of their chances of making it to the playoffs. [IPL 2021 points table]

KKR (13 matches played, 12 points, NRR: +0.294)

Eoin Morgan-led KKR are the best placed to move into the playoffs. On 12 points after beating SRH, their net run rate bolsters their chances of edging the rest of the contenders. They face Rajasthan on Thursday and a win will likely ensure at least a fourth place finish.

Even if they lose, they can squeeze through provided MI and RR don't go beyond 12 points. For that to happen, they'll hope MI lose to SRH after having already beaten RR. With all three teams on 12 points, KKR will qualify due to their better NRR.

Fixture: KKR vs RR on Thursday (7 Oct)

PBKS (13 matches played, 10 points, NRR: -0.241)

Punjab have a mathematical chance to reach 12 points but realistically can't leapfrog KKR on the net run rate. For PBKS to qualify, they will have to pummel table-toppers CSK and then hope KKR lose heavily against RR. Additionally, they will have to hope no other team makes 14 points.

Fixture: PBKS vs CSK on Thursday (7 Oct)

RR (13 matches played, 10 points, NRR: -0.737)

After getting restricted to a paltry 90/9 by Mumbai Indians, who then chased the target down in 8.2 overs, Sanju Samson and Co's hopes of making it to the playoffs are all but over, especially since their Net Run Rate of -0.737 does them no good. All they can hope of is to sign out on a high with a victory over KKR.

Fixtures: RR vs KKR (7 October)



MI (13 matches played, 12 points, NRR: -0.048)

Despite keeping their hopes alive by hammering Rajasthan by eight wickets, MI (-0.048) still are behind KKR (+0.294) in terms of NRR. Defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final game of the group stage will be a major boost to their chances of keeping their title defence alive, but their fate will also depend on the KKR-RR match.

Should Eoin Morgan's men win, their NRR will help them clinch the fourth playoffs spot. Rohit Sharma and Co will definitely be cheering RR on on Thursday.

Fixtures: MI vs SRH (8 October)

