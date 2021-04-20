Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: SRH collect first points

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 21st, 2021
  • 20:12:47 IST

After three defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad are off the mark with a victory over KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On a challenging wicket, Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bat first but they never got going. Wickets fell at regular intervals of time and they ended up with only 120 losing all their wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed and SRH spinners did a good job with the ball. Khaleel took three wickets while Abhishek Sharma's figures read 2/24 in four overs. Rashid Khan also did his job, giving away just 17 runs and picking one wicket.

In the chase, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow got off to a good start. Warner fell after scoring 37 but Bairstow remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 63 off 56 deliveries. Returning from injury, Williamson also got to bat as SRH reached the target in 18.4 overs and won the match by nine wickets.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) notched up a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a low-scoring IPL match in Chennai.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra snared four wickets as Delhi produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after deciding to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. Once they back in the hut, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take DC home in 19.1 overs.

Batting first, defending champions Mumbai Indians were restricted to 137 for nine.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 RCB 3 3 0 0 +0.750 6
2 DC 4 3 1 0 +0.426 6
3 CSK 3 2 1 0 +1.194 4
4 MI 4 2 2 0 +0.187 4
5 SRH 4 1 3 0 -0.228 2
6 KKR 3 1 2 0 -0.633 2
7 RR 3 1 2 0 -0.719 2
8 PBKS 4 1 3 0 -0.824 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (231 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (9 wickets)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: April 21, 2021 20:12:47 IST

