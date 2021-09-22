IPL 2021: Punjab Kings last-over loss to Rajasthan Royals sparks meme fest online

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match last night, Rajasthan Royals (RR) made an epic comeback, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just two runs. Punjab needed just four runs in the final over to win the game, but were stopped from their march towards victory by RR bowler Kartik Tyagi.

Tyagi, the star of the match, managed to take two wickets and give away just one run in his final over spell. While RR fans were ecstatic over their team’s nail-biting win, PBKS supporters were left shocked by the turn of events in the last over.

For social media users, the epic game was an opportunity to share some memes. Here are some of the best memes on the RR versus PBKS match in the IPL 2021:

Several users posted screenshots of a tweet that the official Twitter account of the PBKS had posted. The tweet had asked fans to be ready for their team’s victory, with a bar showing just how close the PBKS was to winning the match. Below the bar was a message at the bottom that the tweet failed to reload. People compared the image to Punjab’s performance in the game.

Kohli- "idhar aa tujhe sikhata hu jeeta hua match kaise harte hai"#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/7u7JXCSqTq — Mr. Bauva (@BadmashBauva) September 21, 2021

Many people shared hilarious jokes on PBKS snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

#PBKSvRR Punjab kings to their fans when they almost win the match pic.twitter.com/kUEtcm1ZpB — Super Saiyan (@iam_kakarot69) September 21, 2021

People drew comparisons to how Punjab had performed in the rest of the match versus their performance in the final over.

(1) punjab in all over the match

(2) Punjab in last over#PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/O9t6IPjMRy — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 21, 2021

Some users were also drawing comparisons with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have also lost thrilling matches in the past.

Aur main sochta tha RCB is the biggest CHOKER of the game 😂😂😂 #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/xwmesDkqLg — SAYAN😷🇮🇳 (@Sayanda10534198) September 21, 2021

Many people posted memes on what the PBKS fans must be feeling after seeing their team lose the match in the final over.

People also posted pictures of Rohit Sharma and Kohli standing in surprise from India’s recent tour of England and added that the cricketing duo represented every spectator in the final over of the match.

Lastly, people were bowled over by Karthik’s performance, posting that the player won their hearts.