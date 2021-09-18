IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

The IPL 2021 resumes on 19 September with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.
The IPL 2021 had to be suspended midway in early May due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble, but the league is back. This time it will be played in the UAE instead of India. Currently, Delhi Capitals sit at the top of the table with 12 points, but the race for playoffs is completely open.
Here's the full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:
Match No. Date Time (IST) Match Team Venue
30 19 September 2021 07:30 PM CSK vs MI Dubai
31 20 September 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi
32 21 September 2021 07:30 PM PBKS vs RR Dubai
33 22 September 2021 07:30 PM DC vs SRH Dubai
34 23 September 2021 07:30 PM MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi
35 24 September 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs CSK Sharjah
36 25 September 2021 03:30 PM DC vs RR Abu Dhabi
37 25 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Sharjah
38 26 September 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi
39 26 September 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs MI Dubai
40 27 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs RR Dubai
41 28 September 2021 03:30 PM KKR vs DC Sharjah
42 28 September 2021 07:30 PM MI vs PBKS Abu Dhabi
43 29 September 2021 07:30 PM RR vs RCB Dubai
44 30 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs CSK Sharjah
45 01 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Dubai
46 02 October 2021 03:30 PM MI vs DC Sharjah
47 02 October 2021 07:30 PM RR vs CSK Abu Dhabi
48 03 October 2021 03:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Sharjah
49 03 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs SRH Dubai
50 04 October 2021 07:30 PM DC vs CSK Dubai
51 05 October 2021 07:30 PM RR vs MI Sharjah
52 06 October 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi
53 07 October 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Dubai
54 07 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RR Sharjah
55 08 October 2021 03:30 PM SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi
56 08 October 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs DC Dubai
57 10 October 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 1 Dubai
58 11 October 2021 07:30 PM Eliminator Sharjah
59 13 October 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 Sharjah
60 15 October 2021 07:30 PM Final Dubai
Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+0.547
|12
|2
|CSK
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+1.263
|10
|3
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-0.171
|10
|4
|MI
|7
|4
|3
|0
|+0.062
|8
|5
|RR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.190
|6
|6
|PBKS
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-0.368
|6
|7
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.494
|4
|8
|SRH
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-0.623
|2
Where can we watch the second phase of IPL 2021?
You can watch the second phase of IPL 2021 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.
Where can I watch the second phase of IPL 2021 online?
The second phase of IPL 2021 can be streamed online on Hotstar and JIOTV. You can also follow the LIVE blog of all matches on our website firstpost.com.
Click here to view the expanded IPL points table
Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021
