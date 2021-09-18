Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 18th, 2021
  • 15:25:47 IST

The IPL 2021 resumes on 19 September with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2021 had to be suspended midway in early May due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble, but the league is back. This time it will be played in the UAE instead of India. Currently, Delhi Capitals sit at the top of the table with 12 points, but the race for playoffs is completely open.

Here's the full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:

Match No.             Date                  Time (IST)        Match Team       Venue
30               19 September 2021         07:30 PM         CSK vs MI           Dubai
31                20 September 2021        07:30 PM         KKR vs RCB        Abu Dhabi
32                21 September 2021         07:30 PM         PBKS vs RR         Dubai
33                22 September 2021         07:30 PM         DC vs SRH           Dubai
34                23 September 2021         07:30 PM         MI vs KKR           Abu Dhabi
35                24 September 2021         07:30 PM         RCB vs CSK         Sharjah
36                25 September 2021         03:30 PM        DC vs RR             Abu Dhabi
37                25 September 2021          07:30 PM        SRH vs PBKS       Sharjah
38                26 September 2021         03:30 PM       CSK vs KKR         Abu Dhabi
39                26 September 2021          07:30 PM        RCB vs MI           Dubai
40                27 September 2021          07:30 PM        SRH vs RR           Dubai
41                 28 September 2021         03:30 PM        KKR vs DC           Sharjah
42                 28 September 2021         07:30 PM        MI vs PBKS         Abu Dhabi
43                 29 September 2021         07:30 PM        RR vs RCB           Dubai
44                 30 September 2021         07:30 PM        SRH vs CSK        Sharjah
45                 01 October 2021               07:30 PM        KKR vs PBKS      Dubai
46                 02 October 2021              03:30 PM        MI vs DC             Sharjah
47                 02 October 2021               07:30 PM        RR vs CSK         Abu Dhabi
48                 03 October 2021              03:30 PM        RCB vs PBKS      Sharjah
49                 03 October 2021              07:30 PM        KKR vs SRH        Dubai
50                 04 October 2021              07:30 PM        DC vs CSK           Dubai
51                  05 October 2021              07:30 PM        RR vs MI              Sharjah
52                 06 October 2021              07:30 PM        RCB vs SRH       Abu Dhabi
53                 07 October 2021              03:30 PM        CSK vs PBKS        Dubai
54                 07 October 2021              07:30 PM        KKR vs RR            Sharjah
55                  08 October 2021             03:30 PM        SRH vs MI          Abu Dhabi
56                 08 October 2021              07:30 PM        RCB vs DC            Dubai
57                  10 October 2021              07:30 PM        Qualifier 1             Dubai
58                  11 October 2021               07:30 PM        Eliminator            Sharjah
59                  13 October 2021               07:30 PM        Qualifier 2            Sharjah
60                  15 October 2021               07:30 PM        Final                      Dubai

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12
2 CSK 7 5 2 0 +1.263 10
3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10
4 MI 7 4 3 0 +0.062 8
5 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.190 6
6 PBKS 8 3 5 0 -0.368 6
7 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4
8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Where can we watch the second phase of IPL 2021?

You can watch the second phase of IPL 2021 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.

Where can I watch the second phase of IPL 2021 online?

The second phase of IPL 2021 can be streamed online on Hotstar and JIOTV. You can also follow the LIVE blog of all matches on our website firstpost.com.

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

Updated Date: September 18, 2021 15:25:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: RR's Manan Vohra looking to use lessons learnt from first leg for improved show in UAE
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: RR's Manan Vohra looking to use lessons learnt from first leg for improved show in UAE

Manan Vohra could manage only 42 runs in the four matches that he played before the IPL was suspended in May.

IPL 2021: DC have capability to perform even better in second half of tournament, says Steve Smith
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: DC have capability to perform even better in second half of tournament, says Steve Smith

IPL 2021: RR's Rahul Tewatia eyes improved all-round show in UAE, wants to play 'natural game' while batting
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: RR's Rahul Tewatia eyes improved all-round show in UAE, wants to play 'natural game' while batting

Tewatia could score only 86 runs and take two wickets in the seven matches that he played for RR before IPL was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bubble earlier this year.