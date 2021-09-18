IPL 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule, Match Time Table, Venues, Points Table, When and Where to Watch

The IPL 2021 resumes on 19 September with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2021 had to be suspended midway in early May due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble, but the league is back. This time it will be played in the UAE instead of India. Currently, Delhi Capitals sit at the top of the table with 12 points, but the race for playoffs is completely open.

Here's the full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:

Match No. Date Time (IST) Match Team Venue

30 19 September 2021 07:30 PM CSK vs MI Dubai

31 20 September 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RCB Abu Dhabi

32 21 September 2021 07:30 PM PBKS vs RR Dubai

33 22 September 2021 07:30 PM DC vs SRH Dubai

34 23 September 2021 07:30 PM MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi

35 24 September 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs CSK Sharjah

36 25 September 2021 03:30 PM DC vs RR Abu Dhabi

37 25 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Sharjah

38 26 September 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs KKR Abu Dhabi

39 26 September 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs MI Dubai

40 27 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs RR Dubai

41 28 September 2021 03:30 PM KKR vs DC Sharjah

42 28 September 2021 07:30 PM MI vs PBKS Abu Dhabi

43 29 September 2021 07:30 PM RR vs RCB Dubai

44 30 September 2021 07:30 PM SRH vs CSK Sharjah

45 01 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs PBKS Dubai

46 02 October 2021 03:30 PM MI vs DC Sharjah

47 02 October 2021 07:30 PM RR vs CSK Abu Dhabi

48 03 October 2021 03:30 PM RCB vs PBKS Sharjah

49 03 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs SRH Dubai

50 04 October 2021 07:30 PM DC vs CSK Dubai

51 05 October 2021 07:30 PM RR vs MI Sharjah

52 06 October 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs SRH Abu Dhabi

53 07 October 2021 03:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Dubai

54 07 October 2021 07:30 PM KKR vs RR Sharjah

55 08 October 2021 03:30 PM SRH vs MI Abu Dhabi

56 08 October 2021 07:30 PM RCB vs DC Dubai

57 10 October 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 1 Dubai

58 11 October 2021 07:30 PM Eliminator Sharjah

59 13 October 2021 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 Sharjah

60 15 October 2021 07:30 PM Final Dubai

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12 2 CSK 7 5 2 0 +1.263 10 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10 4 MI 7 4 3 0 +0.062 8 5 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.190 6 6 PBKS 8 3 5 0 -0.368 6 7 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4 8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Where can we watch the second phase of IPL 2021?

You can watch the second phase of IPL 2021 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.

Where can I watch the second phase of IPL 2021 online?

The second phase of IPL 2021 can be streamed online on Hotstar and JIOTV. You can also follow the LIVE blog of all matches on our website firstpost.com.

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021