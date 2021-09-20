IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Highlights: KKR win by 9 wickets, Iyer remains unbeaten on debut

Thats's all we for today. Hope you have enjoyed the cricket and our coverage. Do join us tomorrow for another IPL match. Thank you!
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|92/10 (19.0 ov) - R/R 4.84
|94/1 (10.0 ov) - R/R 9.4
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Venkatesh Iyer
|not out
|41
|27
|7
|1
|Andre Russell
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2
|0
|20
|0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|2
|0
|23
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 82/1 (9.1)
|
12 (12) R/R: 14.4
Andre Russell 0(0)
Venkatesh Iyer 12(5)
|
Shubman Gill 48(34) S.R (141.17)
c Mohammed Siraj b Yuzvendra Chahal
Varun Chakaravarthy: "I try to assess the pitch first. It was flat only. Would like to give credit to the bowlers who bowled in the powerplay for the discipline. Not much spin on offer so I had to keep it on the stumps. I thought it was out (the hattrick ball) but just saw the replay that there was an inside edge. Definitely made me feel better, and got a sense of acceptance from the people around me."
Varun Chakaravarthy is the player of the match!
Eoin Morgan: "It is very rarely that we have a performance like today. I don't think the wicket changed a great deal. Bowlers have had an outstanding day today. As a group, with the expressive nature with which the guys play, playing under me or Baz, should be an absolute treat. We have a long way to go, we need a lot of things to go in our way. We have a really talented group of players."
Shubman Gill: "We wanted to make a comeback from where we were, it was a bold statement. Hopefully we will continue and qualify. It was a good opportunity to get our run rate going, that was the plan and happy to execute it. Venkatesh Iyer was batting well in the practice matches as well, to bat and have such a great performance on debut is pleasing. My return felt good, was gutted by the way I got out but hopefully I'll complete it in the next game. The way we started off, after the first six overs, the way we bowled, was great to see Sunny and Varun come into the mix. I think in the first innings, it was a bit slow, in the second innings, the ball was coming on pretty nicely."
Virat Kohli: "It was important to get a good partnership. We did not expect the dew to kick in so early. Bit of a collapse, bit of a wake up call for us and might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on. He's (Varun Chakaravarthy) going to be a key factor when he plays for India. We just need to be professional and stick to our strengths. We have absolute confidence in our squad."
Job done by Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowlers did extremely well to bowl out RCB for just 92. Shubman Gill and newbie Venkatesh Iyer did the rest with the bat. KKR needed a victory and they got a big one.
That's it! Venkatesh smashes it over mid-wicket to clinch the victory. KKR beat RCB by nine wickets.
Venkatesh steps up and drives down the ground for a four!
Another reverse sweep and another boundary for Venkatesh.
Gone!
RCB bowled out for 92! Siraj plays a scoop against a full length ball and sends it straight to the fielder at fine-leg. Siraj c Chakravarthy b Russell 8(10)
Slow yorker by Ferguson, Harshal fails to block the ball. Ninth wicket down for RCB. Harshal Patel b Ferguson 12(10)
Run-out!
When it's a bad day, you can't do much. Harshal plays down the ground, the bowler Varun gets his fingers to the ball before it hits the stumps. Jamieson on the non-striker's end, is out of his crease. Jamieson run out (Chakravarthy) 4(12)
Baby departs!
Loopy ball by Varun, Baby plays the drive, gets a top edge and the catch is taken at backward point. Sachin Baby c Nitish Rana b Chakravarthy 7(17)
LBW!
Two in two for Varun. Hasaranga misses his defence as the ball hits the back leg. Easy decision for the umpire. He doesn't take the review. Hasaranga lbw b Chakravarthy 0(1)
WOW!
What a ball by Russell. On the blockhole, ABD tries to dug it out but the ball hits the leg and disturbs the stumps. AB de Villiers b Russell 0(1)
Russell strikes!
Bharat is late with his pull, sends the ball in the air and the catch is taken by the deep mid-wicket fielder. KS Bharat c Shubman Gill b Russell 16(19)
Padikkal falls!
He tries to play a late ramp but there's not enough bounce. The ball kisses the bat and Karthik does the rest behind the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal c Karthik b Ferguson 22(20)
Huge LBW appeal against Kohli who misses a straight ball from Prasidh. Umpire says yes but Kohli quickly takes the review. Look like height can be a problem here but no. Three reds and Kohli walks back to the pavilion. Huge wicket for KKR. Kohli lbw b Prasidh 5(4)
Shot!
Short of length by Prasidh, plenty of room for Kohli to punch this one through cover for his first boundary.
Playing XI
KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Ramna, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russelll, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Preview: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
KKR endured a difficult first half in India, losing five matches from seven and currently ranked seventh on the table.
Inconsistency has been a factor for KKR over the last two seasons. Last year they failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth, despite having a decent team on paper.
There will be no Pat Cummins for the remainder of matches so KKR will hope Lockie Ferguson will make an impact on UAE pitches. Andre Russell is also an important player for them and his form will be crucial in the race for the top-four finish.
This will be the last season for Kohli as RCB captain so he'll aim to end his leadership role on a high. Kohli said he'll continue playing the IPL for RCB but considering there is a lot of talk about his captaincy, he would want to make a statement with a title win this season.
RCB had a good first half in India, winning five matches out of seven. They are currently ranked third on the table.
Squad:
KKR: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
RCB: Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are lying in the bottom-half of the points table in this year's IPL with just two wins from seven games.
The IPL, which was suspended midway into the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will resume in the UAE on Sunday.
Kohli's announcement comes on the back of his decision to step down as India's T20 captain.