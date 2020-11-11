IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer asks MI to take ‘couple of years off’ in cheeky tweet after franchise's title win

Mumbai Indians created history in the IPL finals on 10 November by winning their fifth title. To add to the glory of the victory, they also became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their title

The Rohit Sharma-led side has been very strong throughout the season, having won 9 matches out of the 14 in the league stage and qualifying for the playoffs at the top of the points table

After qualifying, they faced the second-best side of the year, the Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1, and defeated them to enter the finals. Although Delhi fought their way back in by winning the Qualifier 2, they failed to put up a fight in front of Mumbai Indians yesterday.

Their exemplary performance, however, has not been surprising. This is exactly the brand of cricket that fans expect from the team.

Displaying the spirit of friendly competition, Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer left an interesting tweet to congratulate MI.

He shared a picture of the Mumbai Indians’ playing XI from the final match and wrote, “Congratulations @mipaltan!”

However, he followed this with a cheeky compliment, stating, “Now go take a couple of years off, you've earned it.” He made sure that everyone takes the tweet in jest by adding a winking face emoji.

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1326214114016964609?s=20

Mumbai Indians’ victory in IPL 2020 has placed them a class apart from the other teams who are yet to win even a single trophy in the T20 league that has been going on for over a decade. MI are most closely followed by MS Dhoni-led CSK, who have three trophies in their kitty. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only other team to have won the title more than once.