IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' road to the final, memorable wins, impact players, and more

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have the fifth title in their sights as they take on Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2020 edition on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 10 November game would be Mumbai's sixth final appearance in 13 seasons of the IPL. They have only lost once in a summit clash, against Chennai Super Kings in 2010.

The Rohit Sharma-led side clearly has an upper hand going into the final as they have already defeated Delhi thrice in the current edition of the IPL including once in Qualifier 1.

As Mumbai get ready to defend their title, we take a look at their journey to the summit clash, pre-season expectations, most impactful players, and more.

Pre-season expectations

Mumbai reaching the final of IPL 2020 is not a surprise for anyone. The most successful franchise in IPL's history is known for having great equilibrium across all three departments of the game. Even before the start of the tournament, they were considered the top favourites.

IPL 2020 league stage performance

Mumbai finished the league stage at the top of the table with nine wins and 18 points. Here's the result of the 14 league matches.

MI (162/9) lost to CSK (166/5) by 5 wickets

MI (195/5) beat KKR (146/9) by 49 runs

MI (201/5, 7/1) lost to RCB (201/3, 11/0) in super over

MI (191/4) beat KXIP (143/8) by 48 runs

MI (208/5) beat SRH (174/7) by 34 runs

MI (193/4) beat RR (136 all out) by 57 runs

MI (166/5) beat DC (162/4) by 5 wickets

MI (149/2) beat KKR (148/5) by 8 wickets

MI (176/6, 11/1) lost to KXIP (176/6, 15/0) in super over

MI (116/0) beat CSK (114/9) by 10 wickets

MI (195/5) lost to RR (196/2) by 8 wickets

MI (166/5) beat RCB (164/6) by 5 wickets

MI (111/1) beat DC (110/9) by 9 wickets

MI (149/8) lost to SRH (151/0) by 10 wickets

IPL 2020 playoff performance

Mumbai progressed to the final after beating Delhi in Qualifier 1.

Qualifier 1: MI (200/5) beat DC (143/8) by 57 runs

Impact players

Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) and Trent Boult (22 wickets) have been the star of Mumbai's bowling this season, providing them regular wickets in powerplay or at the death. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock, each with 483 runs, have been the joint highest-run getters for them.

Suryakumar Yadav might be eight on the list of highest run-getters this season with 461 runs but the right-handed batsman has played a number of impressive knocks for the franchise from the No 3 slot this season, helping Mumbai maintain their winning run. Kieron Pollard also led the team excellently in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who missed four matches due to a hamstring injury.

Memorable wins

CSK with three IPL titles is the only side that can claim to have a legacy as rich as that of Mumbai's. The matches between arch-rivals Mumbai and Chennai have often been billed as the 'El Clasico' in IPL. There's no doubt Mumbai's 10-wicket win over Chennai this season must have been a very sweet moment for Rohit and Co especially considering that it was the first 10-wicket loss for CSK.

Squad

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

Click here for all the latest updates from IPL 2020