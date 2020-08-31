IPL 2020: RCB to replace CSK in season opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, say reports

After 13 personnel of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), including two players, have tested COVID-19 positive, the Board for Control of Cricket in India has decided to rework the IPL schedule.

According to a report by The Times of India, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are expected take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the debut match of IPL 2020 that will be played on 19 September in the UAE.

The curtain raiser match of IPL season 13 was to be played between CSK and MI.

The report quoted people tracking development saying, "It could possibly be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) because in the first match, you'll need star players on the field. If MS Dhoni is missing, then it has to be Virat Kohli."

The captain of RCB is Virat Kohli, while the skipper of Mumbai Indians is Rohit Sharma.

However, there is no confirmation yet whether CSK will or will not play the debut match of the league this season, the council has to be prepared for a switch.

The remaining franchises also said that they have not heard anything from the BCCI-IPL since the time they landed in Dubai.

According to reports, one of the players of CSK who have tested positive for the deadly virus is India medium pacer Deepak Chahar. The other player is rumoured to be Ruturaj Gaikwad.

On 29 August the BCCI in their official statement uploaded on the IPL website said all 13 affected personnel of CSK as well as their closed contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members.

It added that they are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team.

Meanwhile, CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina has returned to India and will miss the entire IPL 2020 tournament. He will not be playing the season due to "personal reasons."