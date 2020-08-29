IPL 2020: BCCI reveals 13 personnel, including two players, have tested positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced via a press release that 13 personnel, including two players who were to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

"So far, 13 personnel have tested positive of which two are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI said in their official statement uploaded on the IPL website.

As a result, the BCCI have put in stringent health and safety protocols for the tournament, which is scheduled to start from 19 September in the UAE.

Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

"A total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between 20 and 28 August across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel and ground transport staff," the release added.

As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season.