IPL 2020 Highligths, MI vs CSK Match, Full cricket score: Faf du Plessis fifty guides Chennai to win

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: How you assess the condition is what matters. We took time to see what is the good length to bowl. MI openers batted well. Overall, plenty of positives. But there are areas to improve, If you don't lose wickets in first few overs, you have an upper hand. Rayudu was brilliant. Overall very happy with the performance, yes, it can get better.

Experience pays off. I feel it matters that you have the right mix, experience with young ones. Experience is needed to guide the players as well.

That was one thing (Curran coming ahead) we have not done. At some point of time, we need to give Sam and Jadeja a chance up the order and this was an ideal occasion.

It is an amazing job being done by every one in IPL, especially the ones behind the scene. At times as cricketers, we criticise a lot of stuff, but we must appreciate this effort.