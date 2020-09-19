Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 19 September, 2020

19 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

162/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 1
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

166/5 (19.2 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
162/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.10 166/5 (19.2 ov) - R/R 8.59

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 0

Faf du Plessis - 13

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Faf du Plessis not out 58 44 6 0
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 3.2 0 23 1
James Pattinson 4 0 27 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/5 (18.2)

13 (13) R/R: 13

Sam Curran 18(6) S.R (300)

c James Pattinson b Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2020 Highligths, MI vs CSK Match, Full cricket score: Faf du Plessis fifty guides Chennai to win

IPL 2020 Highligths, MI vs CSK Match, Full cricket score: Faf du Plessis fifty guides Chennai to win

Highlights

title-img
23:49 (IST)

Ambati Rayudu is the Player of the Match for his 48-ball 71!

Rayudu: (On lockdown training) We were training, and little bit stop-start training in summer. Really eager. (Conditions) It was good. Once the dew came on, it quickened up a bit. We practised in Chennai and Dubai as well, and that really helped,
23:21 (IST)

FOUR! Fa du Plessis hits the winning runs and remains unbeaten on 58 as Chennai Super Kings snap their five-match losing run against Mumbai Indians while becoming the first team to collect points in IPL 2020 with a five-wicket victory. CSK 166/5
23:15 (IST)

Fifty up for Faf du Plessis, his 13th in the Indian Premier League, as the South African reaches the milestone off 42 deliveries with a single in the penultimate over. CSK 158/5
23:13 (IST)

OUT! One shot too many from Curran, as he attempts to scoop the ball towards fine leg. Pattinson, running in the opposite direction from inside the circle, takes a superb catch in the end. CSK 153/5

Curran c Pattinson b Bumrah 18(6)
23:06 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Mumbai as Krunal Pandya traps Jadeja LBW for 10 first ball of his final over, the umpire raising his finger instantly! CSK 134/4

Jadeja lbw Krunal 10(5)
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Mumbai finally get the breakthrough as Rayudu departs for 71. Skies the ball after taking a couple of steps forward, and Chahar, who is running in the opposite direction, takes a fine catch off his own bowling near mid off. CSK 121/3

Rayudu c and b Chahar 71(48)
22:47 (IST)

Century partnership up between Rayudu and du Plessis for the third wicket off 76 deliveries, and what a contribution this has been for the Super Kings as the pair have single-handedly made their team front-runners to collect the first points this season. CSK 106/2
22:34 (IST)

FOUR! Rayudu takes a couple of steps forward to smash Bumrah down the ground for a four as he brings up his 19th IPL fifty in style, taking 33 balls to get to the milestone! CSK 88/2
22:24 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis for the third wicket, and the pair have batted with resilience to rescue Chennai from the horrid start they got off to earlier. CSK 56/2
21:52 (IST)

OUT! Pattinson strikes from the other end as Murali Vijay departs for a seven-ball 1! Just the kind of start Mumbai needed to defend the 163-run target. CSK 6/2

Vijay lbw Pattinson 1(7)
21:45 (IST)

OUT! Boult strikes in the very first over of the innings, trapping Watson plumb lbw right after getting hit for a boundary by the burly Aussie! CSK 5/1

Watson lbw Boult 4(5)
21:26 (IST)

After 20 overs, MI 162/9 (Bumrah 5, Chahar 2) 

Mumbai Indians finish with 162/9 on the board. They brought things amazingly well in the last four overs, drying the flow of runs and picking up wickets as well. Analysts at MI must have noted down how they have batted in the last four overs. CSK need 162 to win.
21:23 (IST)

OUT! Clean bowled! Top clas delivery from Chahar and Boult has been clean bowled! Gets his second wicket. Nine wicket down are Mumbai Indians. Boult b Chahar 0(1)
21:19 (IST)

OUT! Faf du Plessis is everywhere today. He takes a safe catch at long on. Pattinson tries to go big but has been caught. Ngidi gets another. Pattinson c du Plessis b Ngidi 11(8)
21:15 (IST)

OUT! Pollard is gone, Ngidi with the wicket. Pollard tries to go big, attempts a pull but the ball takes the edge and goes to Dhoni who takes a safe catch.  Pollard c Dhoni b Ngidi 18(14)
21:05 (IST)

OUT! Krunal is gone, Ngidi takes the first wicket. Ngidi bowls at his hip, Krunal tried to clip it, but ends up edging it to Dhoni behind the stumps. Krunal Pandya c Dhoni b Ngidi 3(3)
20:58 (IST)

SIX! That is a big one. Chawla flights the ball. And Pollard smashes it over the bowler for a huge one.  
20:55 (IST)

OUT! Faf, you beauty, another stunner from hin at long off. It was flat-batted from Hardik, he times his jump againt brilliantly, took the catch and balanced himself very well as he landed on his feet. Hardik is gone. Hardik Pandya c du Plessis b Jadeja 14(10)
20:51 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja was under pressure but he has a wicket now. Tiwary tries to go over long on, but Faf stays still on the line and waited to pick the flight of the ball, jumped to take it just in time, tossed the ball up, goes out, comes back in and completes the catch. Top stuff. Saurabh Tiwary c du Plessis b Jadeja 42(31)  
20:39 (IST)

After 12 overs, MI 105/3 (Hardik 12, Tiwary 27) 

Hardik has joined Tiwary in the middle. He has not played cricket for a long time and straight away back to back sixes to get things running. That is some comeback. 13 off the over. 100 up for MI. 
20:34 (IST)

OUT! Surya has to go. CSK have their third and the little stand between Surya and Tiwary has been broke. Chahar with the wicket and Sam completed a good catch in the deep. Suryakumar Yadav c Sam Curran b Chahar 17(16)
20:10 (IST)

After 6 overs, MI 51/2 (Suryakumar 1, Tiwary  3) 

Curran removes QDK. FIFTY up for Mumbai Indians. A great start has been turned into a good one by those two wickets. Saurabh Tiway has walked in after fall of QDK, left-hander replacing a left-hander. 
20:06 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Daddy's Army as QDK goes, short ball from Sam, and bit slower as well, he pulled it but it went straight to Watson at mid-wicket. Two in two for CSK. Both MI openers back in the hut. de Kock c Watson b Sam Curran 33(20)
20:02 (IST)

OUT! First wicket for CSK as Chawla strikes. He gets rid of Hitman Rohit Sharma. Kept it tight on first three balls and then Rohit lost his patience, stepped out and mistimed it to give a catch to mid off. He is gone for 12. Rohit c Sam Curran b Chawla 12(10)
19:12 (IST)

MI XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:12 (IST)

CSK XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi
19:07 (IST)

Dhoni: Could do not a lot of physical running but hit the gym to remain fit. We have made the most of practice. Very good preparation time. I have always said it is a sport, we don't think about revenge. We think of mistakes we have committed. Try to make sure we don't repeat mistakes. Four overseas - Faf, Watson, Ngidi and Sam Curran. 

Rohit: We would have bowled first as well. Slightly better batting under the lights. Of course, before coming here, we had little camp in Mumbai. We had quality practice in Abu Dhabi. Key will be to understand conditions. We had good preparation and now we are ready to go. QDK, Pollard, Pattinson and Boult are four overseas.
19:01 (IST)

TOSS News: CSK win first toss of IPL 2020 and they will bowl first. 
18:55 (IST)

Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen with the pitch report:

Slater: Of course it’s going to be pretty warm in this part of the world. Par score here is 167.

KP: It’s a wicket that I can expect at the start of a tournament. Even covering of grass here. Carpet ground, carpet here on the wicket. I expect it to be high-scoring game today. There’s a big breeze blowing towards the 77-metre boundary. There’s going to be quite a few runs today.
18:45 (IST)

Take a look at MI's squad:
 

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare
18:43 (IST)

Take a look at CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma
18:28 (IST)

Every year presents an opportunity for the youngsters to make a mark and MI have been known to unearth these talents. They might throw in a surprise or two this season and it's an opportunity for the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya to get into the line of selectors' radar once again.

Click here to read Mumbai Indians preview

17:41 (IST)

Over a year since the two arch-rivals met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the IPL 2019 final, which Rohit Sharma's side won by one run to clinch their fourth title, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meet again, this time to kickstart the delayed 2020 edition of the T20 carnival.

Everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash between the old foes, you can find here in the MI vs CSK match preview.

23:54 (IST)

That brings us to the close of the opening game of the 2020 Indian Premier League, with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out-performing four-time winners and current title-holders Mumbai Indians in all departments to not only collect their first points, but to end their five-match losing run against their fierce rivals. The action now moves to Dubai, where young captains Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals and KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab lock horns in the second match of the tournament.

For now, it’s time for us to bid you all good night! The IPL’s back in action, and how!

Full Scorecard
23:51 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: How you assess the condition is what matters. We took time to see what is the good length to bowl. MI openers batted well. Overall, plenty of positives. But there are areas to improve, If you don't lose wickets in first few overs, you have an upper hand. Rayudu was brilliant. Overall very happy with the performance, yes, it can get better. 

Experience pays off. I feel it matters that you have the right mix, experience with young ones. Experience is needed to guide the players as well. 

That was one thing (Curran coming ahead) we have not done. At some point of time, we need to give Sam and Jadeja a chance up the order and this was an ideal occasion. 

It is an amazing job being done by every one in IPL, especially the ones behind the scene. At times as cricketers, we criticise a lot of stuff, but we must appreciate this effort.

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

Ambati Rayudu is the Player of the Match for his 48-ball 71!

Rayudu: (On lockdown training) We were training, and little bit stop-start training in summer. Really eager. (Conditions) It was good. Once the dew came on, it quickened up a bit. We practised in Chennai and Dubai as well, and that really helped,

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

Sam Curran: Great start from the guys. Really excited to come to Chennai. Did not have much time to think about my game too much. Very surprised to go ahead of him but great win in the end. 

Full Scorecard
23:30 (IST)

MI's opening match of a season since 2013:


2013 v RCB: Lost 

2014 v KKR: Lost 

2015 v KKR: Lost 

2016 v RPS: Lost 

2017 v RPS: Lost 

2018 v CSK: Lost 

2019 v DC: Lost

2020 v CSK: Lost 

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: We didn’t carry on like Du Plessis and Rayudu did, which is probably why we were 15-20 runs short in the end. We should’ve carried on from there. Credit to the CSK bowlers, kept us guessing on all the time. Still early days, but we’ve got to give credit to CSK. We all want to start really well, it’s very very crucial in this tournament. Gives you the momentum to get the balance right. Hopefully we can go back and rectify our mistakes, and come out smarter next game. It was completely different from what we were used to, but I think IPL did a great job to ensure there was some noise around the stadium. We’ve got to understand and adapt to the pitches. The pitch got really wetter towards the end, with the dew coming in later on. It’s all about understanding what one needs to do, something we failed to do today.

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

After 19.2 overs, CSK 166/5 (du Plessis 58, Dhoni 0)


Boult bowls a total of two deliveries in the final over, conceding a boundary off both as Faf du Plessis finishes off in style for CSK, helping them win the tournament opener by five wickets. Dhoni remains unbeaten on 0 at the other end, and he’ll be real pleased with the way the others in the team, especially Faf and Rayudu stood up after the team got off to the worst possible start.

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)
four

FOUR! Fa du Plessis hits the winning runs and remains unbeaten on 58 as Chennai Super Kings snap their five-match losing run against Mumbai Indians while becoming the first team to collect points in IPL 2020 with a five-wicket victory. CSK 166/5

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)
four

FOUR! First ball of the final over, and Boult bowls a real loosener as Faf heaves the full, wide delivery over backward point for a boundary. Scores level now! CSK 162/5

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

After 19 overs, CSK 158/5 (du Plessis 50, Dhoni 0)


Curran heaves the ball over midwicket for a maximum off the first delivery, but is dismissed next ball while attempting a scoop over fine leg. Du Plessis however, continues to make merry as he collects a boundary and a single off the next two balls to complete his 13th IPL fifty. Dhoni’s adjudged caught-behind first ball he faces, but manages to reverse it after going for the review straight away. Dot off the last ball. CSK need five to win from the last six balls with five wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: After a long delay, the new season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on Friday when defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians take on three-time title champions Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Two of IPL's most successful teams will aim to start on a winning note straightaway with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai holding a slight edge over MS Dhoni's Chennai. CSK will be without Suresh Raina - a key member who left the squad due to personal reasons and will not participate in this season's tournament. After Raina's departure, two cricketers from the CSK squad – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – along with other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 as soon as they team landed in UAE.

The off-field issues may have put slight pressure on Dhoni and the rest, a team that depends on the experience of international players.

File image of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, captain of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Sportzpics

File image of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, captain of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Sportzpics

Mumbai, on the other hand, will miss Lasith Malinga's services this season. He has been a consistent performer for the team and performed the role of a match-winner over many years. While CSK's bowling is their biggest advantage, Mumbai's strong point is their batting. In the spin department, Chennai look to have an upper hand while Mumbai's pacers, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, will hope to cause damage.

Not much is known about the pitch conditions in Abu Dhabi, but if it's on the slower side, Chennai's spinners will likely play a crucial role.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma.

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all team previews

Click here for all IPL related news

Updated Date: September 19, 2020 23:59:15 IST

Tags:

