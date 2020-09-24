IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by 49 runs

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Rahul Chahar bowls out the final over, giving away four off it as Mumbai Indians record a sizeable 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders to bring their losing run in the UAE to an end as well as collect their first points of IPL 2020. A good day all-round for the title holders with the captain bouncing back to form and their champion bowler getting his rhythm back, virtually bringing the contest to an end by getting rid of Russell and Morgan in one over.

Preview: Mumbai Indians would be looking to bounce back after a defeat in their IPL opener when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of the tournament.

It was the same old story in their IPL opener as they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Abu Dhabi. The loss meant that it was eighth season in a row MI had failed to win their opening match.

It was a match where CSK batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis gave a lesson to the MI batsmen on how to bat on slow surfaces. They mixed caution with aggression perfectly and applied themselves really well.

MI got off to a good start but then faltered. Lack of application and poor shot selection meant that they were about 15-20 runs short after posting 162/9.

Defending that total, the bowlers lacked incision. Bumrah was taken apart and their potential banana skin - the spin department - didn't click and went for 73 from four overs taking just two wickets.

It's just one match though and MI won't be looking to make drastic changes to the team, don't be surprised if they go in with the same eleven.

KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a positive start.

They have an exciting batting line-up which is their strength as well. That top and middle order looks ominous with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins. Kuldeep Yadav brings experience in the spin department and he will be looking to bounce back after a tough last season. Apart from these two, the bowling department seems short of experience with the likes of Sandeep Warrier, Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth. But it's a massive opportunity for them to get noticed on the big stage. The four foreign players KKR might go with are Narine, Morgan, Russell and Cummins.

MI might have a fair bit of idea about the pitch and conditions having played earlier at the venue against CSK.

It's a clash of two batting heavy sides and it will come down to which bowling side is smart enough to handle the pressure. All the ingredients point towards a fascinating contest.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

