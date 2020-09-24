Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 September, 2020

23 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

195/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 5
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

146/9 (20.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders
195/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.75 146/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.30

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Kuldeep Yadav - 1

Shivam Mavi - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Pattinson 4 0 25 2
Rahul Chahar 4 0 26 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 146/9 (20)

5 (5) R/R: 3

Shivam Mavi 9(10) S.R (90)

st Quinton de Kock b Rahul Chahar
IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by 49 runs

IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs MI Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai win by 49 runs

Highlights

title-img
23:39 (IST)

OUT! Mavi's stumped off the last ball of the innings while looking to go downtown over long on. And with that, Mumbai Indians complete a fine 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders! KKR 146/9

Mavi st de Kock b Chahar 9(10)
23:34 (IST)

OUT! And so ends Cummins' entertaining cameo as he ends up paying the price while going for a shot too many. Doesn't get the distance on the slog and ends up getting caught by Hardik at deep midwicket off his compatriot's bowling. KKR 141/8

Cummins b Hardik b Pattinson 33(12)
23:23 (IST)

OUT! Seventh wicket down for KKR now as Naik hardly connects while attempting a pull, resulting in an easy catch for Hardik at deep midwicket. KKR 103/7

Naik c Hardik b Boult 1(3)
23:19 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah gets both dangermen inside one over, this time getting Eoin Morgan caught-behind as the latter was looking to heave the ball through the off side. The batsman failed to pick the slower one on the occasion. KKR 101/6

Morgan c de Kock b Bumrah 16(20)
23:15 (IST)

BOWLED! Boom-boom Bumrah wins the battle against Dre Russ! The burly Trinidadian misses the ball completely while looking for a slog, getting his leg stump rattled in the process. The umpire signals the second strategic timeout after the dismissal. KKR 100/5

Russell b Bumrah 11(11)
22:55 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Hardik Pandya at deep extra cover as Nitish Rana's innings comes to an end! This was struck hard by Rana and was landing just short of the boundary rope. The athletic all-rounder, however, timed his run perfectly to grab hold of the ball without crossing over to the other side. First IPL wicket for Pollard since wicket, and he picked his 150th appearance in the league to do so. KKR 77/4

Rana c H Pandya b Pollard 24(18)
22:46 (IST)

OUT! One of the easier decisions for umpire Gaffaney as Karthik misses the ball completely while looking to slog it towards the leg side, getting trapped plumb in front of off and middle. KKR 71/3

Karthik lbw Chahar 30(23)
22:16 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by de Kock after a nick off Narine's bat. Pattinson dug this one in real short, and de Kock had to time his jump to perfection if he was to complete the catch. KKR 25/2

Narine c de Kock b Pattinson 9(10)
22:03 (IST)

OUT! Gill departs right after his first boundary, miscuing a pull to offer Pollard an easy catch at midwicket. KKR 14/1

Gill c Pollard b Boult 7(11)
21:37 (IST)

After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 195/5 ( Kieron Pollard 13 , Krunal Pandya 1)

Mavi up against Pollard and Krunal in the last over. MI manage 13 in the last over. The target for KKR is 196. Pollard finishes with 13 off 7 balls. Krunal just 1 off 3. Mavi finished with spell of 2 for 32.

We will see you soon on the other side with the chase.  
21:25 (IST)

OUT! Hardik has got himself out, he is out hit-wicket. He was too deep in his crease and while playing his shot, the bat hit the top of off.  Hardik Pandya hit wkt b Russell 18(13)
21:19 (IST)

OUT! Cummins has had a tough day with the ball but not in the field, second catch for him in the deep, at long on, Rohit wanted to clear the ropes but could not connect. Mavi gets his second wicket tonight. Rohit departs for 80. Rohit c Cummins b Shivam Mavi 80(54)
20:58 (IST)

OUT! Narine gets Tiwary, knuckle ball, slow off the pitch, Tiwary made room and wanted to go over extra cover but ended up handing a catch to Cummins in that region. He is back to the hut and we go into time out as well. Saurabh Tiwary c Cummins b Narine 21(13)
20:36 (IST)

Fifty comes up for Rohit, he sweeps it to fine leg boundary and runs two to complete his first half-century in IPL 2020.
20:31 (IST)

OUT! This is top stuff from KKR fielders. Rohit hit to to leg side and wanted a double, Surya fell short of the crease as a superb throw from Narine reached in a flash and Morgan collected it beautifully and dislodged the bails with a nice swing of the arms. Suryakumar Yadav run out (Narine/Morgan) 47(28)  
19:39 (IST)

OUT! Mavi strikes early and he gets the big man De Kock. Length ball, swinging in and QDK wanted to hit it over mid on, but instead he hit in the air, and the man at mid-wicket Nikhil Naik took a safe catch. First blow for MI. de Kock c Nikhil Naik b Shivam Mavi 1(3)
19:07 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi
19:04 (IST)

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:00 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: KKR win toss and decide to bowl first. The four overseas players for KKR are Narine, Russel, Cummins and Morgan. Mumbai are fielding an unchanged side. 
18:45 (IST)

Pitch report by Lisa Sthalekar and JP Duminy: 36 degrees right now but it will cool off as the night progresses, nice breeze blowing from one end. Surface has a nice grass covering, under it, it is very dry, you will see some good runs scored on this surface.  
17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 5 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. This is KKR's first game in this edition and they will be looking to get off to a winning start. On the other hand, we have Mumbai Indians who started off with a loss and would be eager to get back to winning ways. Not to forget, two great friends, Rohit and Dinesh, will be leading their respective teams and it will be an interesting battle between the two. Stay tuned for more updates from us on this live blog. 
23:59 (IST)

A good day all-round for Mumbai Indians as they jump several places on the points table after their 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, dislodging Rajasthan Royals from the top spot. And that brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 5 of Indian Premier League 2020. We shift our attention now to the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash that takes place at Dubai tomorrow. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of today’s match. On behalf of my colleague Shubham, I bid you all good night!

23:59 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is Man of the Match for scoring 80 off 54 balls. 

Rohit: It was all about coming out and executing our plans. It was about getting ruthless out there. We knew wicket was good to bat on so it was important to be on the money. I back myself to play that shot (pull). Practiced quite a bit as well. I am glad it came out pretty well today. We have not played much crucket and six months is a long time and luckily we got some practice games. We wanted pace attack to be as strong as possible as we did not know it will happen in UAE. My job becomes easy when you have bowlers like these. It is pretty tough to be playing in humid conditions. In the end of the innings, I was a bit tired. It is a lesson that once you are in, you should continue to bat till the end. 

23:44 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: It was a pretty rusty day to be honest. Don’t want to get too analytical about it. Boys could’ve done better. Couple of the guys just finished their quarantine today, so it’s hard. (On tweaking the KKR top order) Haven’t had the conversation with Baz yet, so will let you know before the next game.

23:40 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/9 ( Kuldeep Yadav 1 , )

Rahul Chahar bowls out the final over, giving away four off it as Mumbai Indians record a sizeable 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders to bring their losing run in the UAE to an end as well as collect their first points of IPL 2020.

A good day all-round for the title holders with the captain bouncing back to form and their champion bowler getting his rhythm back, virtually bringing the contest to an end by getting rid of Russell and Morgan in one over.

23:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mavi's stumped off the last ball of the innings while looking to go downtown over long on. And with that, Mumbai Indians complete a fine 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders! KKR 146/9

Mavi st de Kock b Chahar 9(10)

23:37 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 142/8 ( Shivam Mavi 6 , Kuldeep Yadav 0)

Excellent over from Pattinson to make up for the run-fest in Bumrah’s fourth as he gives away just three runs off it while bringing Cummins’ little cameo to an end off the second ball, finishing the pick of the Mumbai bowlers with 2/25. KKR need 54 to win off six balls.

23:34 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And so ends Cummins' entertaining cameo as he ends up paying the price while going for a shot too many. Doesn't get the distance on the slog and ends up getting caught by Hardik at deep midwicket off his compatriot's bowling. KKR 141/8

Cummins b Hardik b Pattinson 33(12)

23:32 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 139/7 ( Pat Cummins 33 , Shivam Mavi 4)

Bumrah’s excellent figures get completely ruined in his final over as he gets smashed for four sixes by Cummins, conceding 27 off it to finish with figures of 2/32. Cummins, who was taken apart by the Mumbai Indians batsmen earlier today, is certainly making up for it with the bat, giving KKR an idea of what he can offer down the order. KKR need 57 off 12 balls.

23:31 (IST)
six

SIX! Bumrah gets smashed for four sixes in his final over! Cummins smashes this straight over the bowler's head! KKR 139/7

23:30 (IST)
six

SIX! Real poor stuff from Bumrah in his final over as he fires a full toss at Cummins, who smacks it over wide long on for a third maximum in this over. KKR 132/7
 

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Rahul Chahar bowls out the final over, giving away four off it as Mumbai Indians record a sizeable 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders to bring their losing run in the UAE to an end as well as collect their first points of IPL 2020. A good day all-round for the title holders with the captain bouncing back to form and their champion bowler getting his rhythm back, virtually bringing the contest to an end by getting rid of Russell and Morgan in one over.

Preview: Mumbai Indians would be looking to bounce back after a defeat in their IPL opener when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of the tournament.

It was the same old story in their IPL opener as they lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at Abu Dhabi. The loss meant that it was eighth season in a row MI had failed to win their opening match.

It was a match where CSK batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis gave a lesson to the MI batsmen on how to bat on slow surfaces. They mixed caution with aggression perfectly and applied themselves really well.

MI got off to a good start but then faltered. Lack of application and poor shot selection meant that they were about 15-20 runs short after posting 162/9.

Defending that total, the bowlers lacked incision. Bumrah was taken apart and their potential banana skin - the spin department - didn't click and went for 73 from four overs taking just two wickets.

It's just one match though and MI won't be looking to make drastic changes to the team, don't be surprised if they go in with the same eleven.

KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a positive start.

They have an exciting batting line-up which is their strength as well. That top and middle order looks ominous with the likes of Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins. Kuldeep Yadav brings experience in the spin department and he will be looking to bounce back after a tough last season. Apart from these two, the bowling department seems short of experience with the likes of Sandeep Warrier, Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth. But it's a massive opportunity for them to get noticed on the big stage. The four foreign players KKR might go with are Narine, Morgan, Russell and Cummins.

MI might have a fair bit of idea about the pitch and conditions having played earlier at the venue against CSK.

It's a clash of two batting heavy sides and it will come down to which bowling side is smart enough to handle the pressure. All the ingredients point towards a fascinating contest.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Updated Date: September 24, 2020 00:00:17 IST

