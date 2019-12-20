The much-anticipated IPL 2020 Auction is over. A total of 62 players were sold in the auction with eight teams spending Rs 140.30 crore together. Australian pacer Pat Cummins emerged as the most expensive player as Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 15.5 crore for his services. Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian after Chennai Super Kings dished out Rs 6.75 crore for the vetran spinner.

Here are the full squads of the eight IPL franchises after the auction:

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Rituraj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif

Purchased: Piyush Chawla (Rs 6.75 crore), Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh)

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan

Purchased: Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 1 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.4 crore), Jason Roy (Rs 1.5 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.5 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)

Kings XI Punjab

Retained: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, K. Gowtham, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande

Purchased: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (Rs 8.5 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 2 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs 50 lakh), James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 75 lakh), Tajinder Dhillon (Rs 20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier

Purchased: Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore), Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore), Tom Banton (Rs 1 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 60 lakh), Pravin Tambe (Rs 20 lakh), M Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Green (Rs 20 lakh), Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh)

After an amazing day at the #IPLAuction, here's our 23-man squad for #IPL2020! Hit RT to spread the word! #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/Jlsn2r79HG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan

Purchased: Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore), Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals

Retained: Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron

Purchased: Robin Uthappa (Rs 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 2.4 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 1.3 crore), Andrew Tye (Rs 1 crore), Tom Curran (Rs 1 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 80 lakh), David Miller (Rs 75 lakh), Oshane Thomas (Rs 50 lakh), Aakash Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 lakh)

When it all comes together, just like we wanted. Here's to the new members of the #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/73hfkfeug9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 20, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Purchased: Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Kane Richardson (Rs 1.5 crore), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh), Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Billy Stanlake

Purchased: Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.