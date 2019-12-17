IPL 2020 Auction: Ahead of main event, franchises focussing on areas to strengthen and gaps to fill
Firstpost has done an in-depth analysis of all the IPL teams, focusing on the areas they need to strengthen and the players they need to bid for
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE updates: 'We're not a trial court', SC turns down petitions in Jamia, AMU protests, directs parties to approach high courts
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
Citizens, media and courts must do their utmost to prevent suffocation of RTI Act, writes Shailesh Gandhi
-
Salman Khan on the consistency of his stardom, working with Prabhu Deva in Dabangg 3 and if he'll ever play a villain
-
Sensex scales fresh lifetime high of 41,262, Nifty hits record peak too on positive global cues; Vedanta, Tata Steel among top gainers
-
Donald Trump poised to become third US president to be impeached; Democratic-led House set to hold historic vote this week
-
Arrested amid Art 370 abrogation, her son was shunted from Kashmir jail to UP. Now Ateeqa awaits his release
-
VOTE: From PV Sindhu winning World gold to Roger Federer's Wimbledon heartbreak, pick your top sporting moment of 2019
-
In Chennai, local organisations work toward restoring water bodies, with sustainability in mind
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
It's that time of the year when cricket players are bought and sold to the highest bidders. Yes, the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction is nigh. The event will take place on 19 December, Thursday in Kolkata where 332 players will go under the hammer for the 13th season. A total of 997 players had initially registered but the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
Firstpost writers have done an in-depth analysis of all the teams, focusing on the areas they need to strengthen and the players they need to bid for.
Here, we have listed our IPL pre-auction previews of all the team. Click on the team name to read the full article.
Mumbai Indians
Their middle-order batting is one area that needs strengthening. Between Ishan Kishan and the all-rounders, there are enough options to use, but MI would want a specialist number 4 batsman as a cushion for the occasional top-order collapse. What might make this tricky for Mumbai is that they would ideally want at least one Indian option because, on most days, their four overseas slots will be taken up by Quinton de Kock, an all-rounder and a couple of bowlers.
Chennai Super Kings
While they have enough spin reinforcements for Harbhajan Singh (Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma), and probably aren’t too worried about Suresh Raina, the imperative questions they have to be asking within their think-tank are these: Do they have another overseas option for Watson, if he fails to get going? No. Do they possess a viable all-rounder as back-up to Bravo and all that he’s brought to the table over the years? Not quite.
Delhi Capitals
Despite Kagiso Rabada, Delhi do not have a world-class attack. In fact, Rabada picked up as many wickets in the 2019 edition as their next two wicket-takers – Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma – managed between them. Ishant impressed in bursts last time, but he has not been a champion of the format, while Avesh Khan has not replicated his performance in long-form cricket to the shorter versions. They need at least two more fast bowlers.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
In the quest to plug the middle-order, Sunrisers will not want to forget that they still need to have a plan B if David Warner or Jonny Bairstow have an off-season. With Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson capable of taking on the responsibility, they wouldn't want to go for a high-profile pick, but a solid pick for the future could be on the radar.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Even with so many fast bowlers in the side, they lack a solid leader and it cost them big last year. So pacers aren't off the shopping list yet, and they still have lots of vacant spots in other departments. Assuming Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana get a promotion in the batting order, the middle-order needs some solid back up. While they can go for some value-for-money buys to fill those spots, the back-up to Chris Lynn and Andre Russell — who is an injury-risk will likely cost big.
Kings XI Punjab
The Punjab faithful can be glad that their side could strike a deal with Rajasthan Royals to bring in Krishnappa Gowtham – because by releasing Sam Curran and Ravichandran Ashwin, the total number of all-rounders left in their squad was: zero!
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan’s four big names – Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer – are all overseas players. If all four take field, they will have to include seven Indians. Unfortunately, barring Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, they do not have enough Indian batsmen with impressive IPL records. A similar problem lies in the pace department as well. They have three leg-spinners, two of whom can bat, but the pace department is found wanting.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Seam bowling is another area RCB need to strengthen. Between Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, they have a solid Indian core, but the release of Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee have left enough overseas gaps to fill. They will have their eyes on players like Antrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph, and Beuran Hendricks, all of whom should come at reasonable prices.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 13:06:29 IST
Also See
IPL 2020 Auction: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals need big-hitting Indians at top, domestic pacers
IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell back in auction pool, Mitchell Starc opts out of T20 League
IPL 2020 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore need to focus on strengthening middle-order, adding more seamers to squad