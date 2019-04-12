First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: Dhoni gives cue, but presenter chooses not to question him over on-field spat with umpires

"You again took the game deep?" asked presenter Murali Karthik and Dhoni wittily replied, "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?" There were no follow-up questions after that.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 10:59:24 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni lost his bearings on the cricket field for the very first time as he rushed into the field of play to confront Indian umpire Ulhas Gandhe for not signalling a no ball, an act which certainly seemed out of line.

Star Sports presenter Murali Karthik (right) didn't ask any questions on MS Dhoni's argument with the on-field umpires. Sportzpics

Star Sports presenter Murali Karthik (right) didn't ask any questions on MS Dhoni's argument with the on-field umpires. Sportzpics

However, to everyone's horror, official broadcaster Star Sports' presenter Murali Kartik lost a golden opportunity ask the former India captain about the incident when it seemed he was game about answering the tough questions.

It was off the fourth ball of the innings, a waist-high full toss bowled by Ben Stokes to Mitchell Santner. Initially, it looked as if umpire Gandhe was about to signal no-ball only to decide otherwise.

Dhoni was seen shouting 'No ball' from the dug-out as Ravindra Jadeja was seen arguing with the umpire. To everyone's horror, an angry Dhoni entered the field of play, which certainly isn't allowed as per rule and took the umpire head-on. He was later docked 50 percent of his match fees for this transgression.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, presenter Kartik posed all banal questions when it seemed Dhoni was ready to answer questions.

"You again took the game deep?" asked Karthik and Dhoni wittily replied, "By being there at the end do you mean having a conversation with the umpires?"

There were no follow-up questions after that.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 10:59:24 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, IPL 2019, IPL CSK, IPL RR, Murali Karthik, NS Dhoni, RR Vs CSK, Star Sports

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all