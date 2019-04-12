First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK: MS Dhoni fined 50 percent of match fees for arguing with on-field umpires in Chennai's dramatic last-ball win

The incident occurred in the last over of the match when Dhoni, having been dismissed a couple of balls earlier, entered the field of play and argued with umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Bruce Oxenford a contentious no-ball call.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 12, 2019 10:03:30 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been docked 50 percent of his match fees for an uncharacteristic outburst at the on-field umpires during the thrilling final over of Thursday's game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

MS Dhoni stormed the field of play and engaged in an argument with on-field umpires on Thursday. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni stormed the field of play and engaged in an argument with on-field umpires on Thursday. Sportzpics

The former India captain admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct that deals with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game" and "is intended to cover all types of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere" in the IPL's Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred in the last over of the match when Dhoni, having been dismissed a couple of balls earlier, entered the field of play and argued with umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Bruce Oxenford a contentious no-ball call.

The over started with CSK needing 18 to win. Ravindra Jadeja started the over by hitting Ben Stokes for a six, but the England pacer dismissed Dhoni two balls later to leave CSK needing eight runs from three balls. Santner was greeted with a high full toss that umpire Gandhe ruled as a no-ball for height. Gandhe's decision though was, unusually, overruled by square-led umpire Oxenford prompting Dhoni to storm on to the field and enter into a heated argument with the umpires.

The delivery stood as a legal one, but Stokes went on to concede two runs and a wide on next to balls before Santner sealed the dramatic win with a last-ball six.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 10:03:30 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 RR, MS Dhoni, Ms Dhoni Fined, Ravindra Jadeja, RR Vs CSK

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all