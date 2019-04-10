First Cricket
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: 'Excellent finish, super knock', Twitter lauds praises on KL Rahul after Kings XI Punjab opener smashes maiden IPL ton

KL Rahul smashed 6 sixes and as many fours on his way to the maiden IPL 100 and Twitter was bombarded with good wishes for the opening batsman

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 10, 2019 23:08:53 IST

KL Rahul smashed his maiden IPL hundred while Chris Gayle struck a 36-ball 63 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197 for four against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total with his opening partner Rahul, who carried his bat through to remain unconquered on 100, laced with six sixes and as many fours.

The duo's 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Gayle's dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Rahul smashed his maiden IPL ton:

In terrific form, just before the WC selection day

100 out of Kings XI's 197 belonged to Rahul

Rahul just waiting his boarding pass now

KL was unstoppable in that over

From England, with love

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 23:08:53 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, Hardik Pandya, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul, MI Vs KXIP, Mumbai Indians

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

