KL Rahul smashed his maiden IPL hundred while Chris Gayle struck a 36-ball 63 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 197 for four against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Gayle, who smashed seven towering sixes and also hit three fours, laid the platform for the big total with his opening partner Rahul, who carried his bat through to remain unconquered on 100, laced with six sixes and as many fours.

The duo's 116-run stand in 77 balls took MI by storm. Gayle's dismissal in the 13th over slowed down the innings but Rahul punished Hardik Pandya by hitting three sixes and a four in the 19th, which yielded them 25 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Rahul smashed his maiden IPL ton:

In terrific form, just before the WC selection day

Excellent finish from KL Rahul. Looked for a while like he was leaving it till too late. His form augurs well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2019

100 out of Kings XI's 197 belonged to Rahul

Rahul kept his best for the last. Scintillating century gets Punjab to a formidable score that will require some strong-arm and strong-willed batting by Mumbai — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2019

Rahul just waiting his boarding pass now

19th over bowled by Hardik. Alzaari had two overs left. Rahul smashed 25. Little things that change the game.... super knock by Rahul. Booked his ticket for England. #MIvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2019

KL was unstoppable in that over

KL Rahul just took 23 runs off that Hardik Pandya over. The Kings XI batsman has only scored more runs in an over on one occasion, when he hit Amit Mishra for 24 runs last yea. #MIvKXIP #IPL2019 — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) April 10, 2019

From England, with love

You could not have more of a contrast as an opening pair .. the power of Gayle and the touch and class of K L Rahul @IPL — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 10, 2019

With inputs from PTI