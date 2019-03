Harbhajan Singh gets the Man of the Match award for his glittering display with the ball (3/20 from four overs)

HS: I've learnt quite a lot while sitting next to you (to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar). It's nice to be out there at the park, and doing what I've been doing. I'd like to give a lot of credit to my wife and daughter for all their love. This trophy is for them. You can't ask for a better start. Since they (RCB) have a lot of left-handers, Fleming told me Ill be playing. This pitch was quite helpful for spinners. Nice of Chennai Super Kings to play me in the first match, and nice to get the Man of the Match award. Imran bowled really well in the later part after I got three wickets. Nice to get the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.