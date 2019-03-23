Moeen Ali is teasing with Rayudu with simple off-spinner. He is hitting the right areas. End of first powerplay, CSK have made just 16 off the first six overs. But they need only 55.

FOUR! Rayudu hits this straight over the bowler' head for a fine boundary. Will release pressure off his shoulders

Tidy over from Saini. He has shown good character in 2 overs so far. But Kohli wants more than that. CSK need just 48 to win this encounter.

CSK are looking to be cautious on a challenging pitch. Couple of big shots from Rayudu against Saini means they have already polished off a good chunk of the target and need less than 50 to win now. RCB have been disciplined with the ball, but with three overs of Yuzvendra already out of the way and CSK having nine wickets in hand, it's going to take a miracle to prevent the men in yellow jerseys from overhauling this paltry total.

FOUR! Good use of the feet by Raina, comes down the track and smashes Moeen straight down the ground for a boundary

Very good over for CSK. They get 10 off it. Raina is getting good batting practice and slowly is getting into the rhythm. He, in his typical approach, collects two boundaries and then gets a single off the last ball.

An IPL great Suresh Raina, reaches 5000 runs in the tournament in the ninth over of the innings. Just 3 off the over. CSK won't be too concerned. They need 35 runs in 66 balls.

FOUR! Let the ball turn and then Raina slices it at the last moment to get it post the point fielder for a boundary

CSK are cruising now as RCB appear short of ideas and options. Raina has also brought up a personal landmark of 5000 IPL runs in the process, a credit to his consistency in this tournament. Virat Kohli may have missed a few tactical tricks by not attacking more against Raina early on in his innings. He had Saini bowling it short at Raina but didn't put a catcher at short leg or leg slip to put that extra doubt in his mind. When you are defending only 70, you might as well go down firing.

OUT! Raina gets carried away, flight from Moeen and he tries to hit the long-on, does not connect and well and holes out to the fielder placed there. Raina c Shivam Dube b Moeen Ali 19(21)

Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

FOUR! Cracking shot this was from Jadhav, who spots the short of length and rocks back to hit it deep of mid-wicket

Raina perishes in an attempt to close the game early. He was starting to look fluent and was a bit unlucky not to find the distance in his lofted drive. Kohli doesn't have the same spin bowling resources at his disposal. He only has himself to blame though by not playing home lad Washington Sunder on his pitch. Rayudu, Raina and Jadhav also have better techniques to negotiate the challenge of this pitch.

Jadhav ends the over with a brilliant shot. The sound off the bat as it hit the ball also spoke volumes about the kind of form Jadhav is in. Just 24 to get from here for CSK.

FOUR! SHOT OF THE MATCH from Rayudu, he punches it on top of the bounce and gets a boundary to deep extra cover.

Saini has been impressive in his stint so far but Rayudu has scored a boundary or six in all of his three overs to ruin his efforts. RCB may lose the match but Kohli should be happy to see that the youngster is showing good character and might get better as the tournament goes on. Chennai need 20 runs in 48 balls.

If I was part of RCB management, I would have allowed Kohli take it easy this season and play without the burden of captaincy. Not because he is tactically inferior, but because has played a gruelling season and is already occupied with thoughts of WC.

'We want Dhoni' chants at Chepauk. Not sure if the crowd will be able to see a sight of him today with the bat in hand. Rayudu and Jadhav intelligent to play out Chahal. He ends with figures of 1 for 6 in his four overs. Brilliant stuff.

Chahal hasn't made an impact on the game, the way his captain may have expected him to. He has bowled well, but CSK were happy to play him out. Kohli again could have given him a few more catchers just to make things interesting. You sense Kohli has allowed the game to drift after the initial burst in the first couple of overs. RCB may not have won the game, but picking a few more wickets would have helped their morale ahead of a long season.

Superb stuff from Jadhav. Yes, this is T20 cricket. But he realises the nature of the pitch. Saini bowls one outside the off stump and he leaves it alone. Takes a single and gives strike to Rayudu on the next ball. A word of compliment for Saini as well who bowled with a lot of heart and looked near to his maiden wicket on many occasions. Finishes with figures of 0/24. Chennai need 13 runs in 36 balls.

OUT! WHAT WAS THAT? Pre-meditated shot attempted by Rayudu, who comes down the track to heave it on leg side but short length delivery from Siraj makes him checks his shot and he ends up chopping it on to the stumps. Rayudu b Siraj 28(42)

Siraj comes in and Siraj delivers, getting rid off the best CSK batsman on display. Rayudu is gone but he has taken CSK near to the victory on this tough pitch. Interestingly, Jadeja walks in to bat ahead of Dhoni. They want him to get some batting practice.

Umesh bowls a tight over but it is no use really now. CSK need 3 in 24 balls. Mere formality left. And now, both teams have gone into a Time-Out.

Can you believe this? Needing 3 off 24, Jadeja has played a maiden over. Superb stuff from Siraj. This will give RCB a huge boost going into future matches in the tournament

That's a solid start from defending champions in their home. RCB have too many concerns to look into. They have not won a match in Chennai since 2008 and the streak continues. They did not judge the wicket well and went for their shots, lost wickets and ended up with a poor target. It was too much in the end for bowlers to defend.

Ambati Rayudu : Definitely a tough wicket. It was pretty easy in the end. If they had another 40-50 runs, it would've been tougher. It was more like playing in a four-day game as the wicket was such, it was tough. We just needed to take out time and get over the line. I think we would be confident, but it's a new season, and we can't carry another over from the last season.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain: No team wants to start like this. A game like this is out of the way at the early stage of the tournament. Good that we have done with this sort of the game. Very happy with how guys took it to the 18th over. Batting effort was not ideal. Attitude in the field was good. No one thought the wicket was going to play the way it did. We thought 140-150 was an ideal score. Don't think both team enjoyed the kind of pitch. We should have done better with the bat. Saini is promising, He is touching 150 kph. He is going to be a lethal weapon.

Done and dusted. A bit of an anti-climax at the end with CSK taking forever to score those last few runs. The fans would have liked to see a few more boundaries, but the loyal CSK supporters wouldn't complain about the win. RCB need to go back and think about their selection and batting order for the rest of the season. One can even make a case for allowing Kohli to play purely as a batsman, and let someone else captain the team for a few games. With due respect to Kohli's captaincy, he may have a lot playing on his mind at the moment with the World Cup coming up, and a break from deciding the tactics could help him express himself better with the bat.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: As I said, we were not sure of the wicket. We said better to put opposition into bat if we win the toss. Too slow of a wicket. If the wicket stays like this, it will be also difficult for us. Something close to 140 is what you are looking for. If you see how the wicket played, it will get difficult to score runs. I hope the wicket was a better than this one. Mentally, the players are ready and up for it. Harbhajan has the kind of experience that you need. He gave us the start that we needed.

HS : I've learnt quite a lot while sitting next to you (to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar). It's nice to be out there at the park, and doing what I've been doing. I'd like to give a lot of credit to my wife and daughter for all their love. This trophy is for them. You can't ask for a better start. Since they (RCB) have a lot of left-handers, Fleming told me Ill be playing. This pitch was quite helpful for spinners. Nice of Chennai Super Kings to play me in the first match, and nice to get the Man of the Match award. Imran bowled really well in the later part after I got three wickets. Nice to get the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Harbhajan Singh gets the Man of the Match award for his glittering display with the ball (3/20 from four overs)

We will be back tomorrow with a double-header. In the first game that starts at 4 PM, KKR will take on SRH in Kolkata and in the evening, Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Wankhede. See you then. Till then, take care and good night.

We are done with the first match. And what an effort by CSK to pull off a remarkable win. Yes, they reached the small target in 18th over but the home side knew that on this pitch, it was better to slowly get there and not commit the mistakes done by visitors with the bat.

Pitch report by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar : "I'm hoping it's a blazing start. This pitch might not encourage the kind of strokeplay. It looks a bit dry, and might help the spinners. However, once the batsmen get into their shot-making rhythm, nobody can stop them. There might be a little bit of dew that might come in. But if it grips a little bit, then chasing 180 might be tough."

TOSS : Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and opt to bowl first in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk in Chennai.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : We're not sure of what target to set, so we will be bowling first. We are playing with three foreigners. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : We would have bowled first as well. CSK had chased a 200-plus score against KKR last year, and we had thought about it. I will be opening alongside Parthiv Patel. Either Moeen Ali or AB de Villiers will be in at No 3. We are playing four foreigners: AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Shimron Hetmyer.

OUT ! No fireworks by Kohli in the IPL 2019 opening game, as he holes out to the man at deep midwicket to depart for 6, as Harbhajan strikes early for CSK! Jadeja isn't one to let such chances go. RCB 16/1

OUT ! Bhajji collects his second wicket, as Moeen chips the ball back to the bowler for the simplest of return catches! The ball appeared to stop on the batsmen as Moeen was shaping for a pull. Not the best of starts for Bangalore so far. RCB 28/2

OUT! ABD doesn't make the most of the lifeline handed to him after getting dropped off the previous delivery, as he holes out Jadeja at deep midwicket while looking to go big! What an evening Bhajji's having so far, collecting his third wicket. RCB 38/3

OUT! RCB's falling apart early in their innings, as debutant Shimron Hetmyer gets run out without opening his account. Pushes the ball towards extra cover and sets off for a run that was never there in the first place. Is nowhere in the frame when Dhoni whips the bails off at the non-striker's end. RCB 39/4

OUT ! Tahir strikes off his second delivery, as Dube edges to Watson in the slips to depart for 2. The Royal challengers in deep trouble now, losing half their side with less than 50 on board. RCB 45/5

OUT ! The procession continues, as de Grandhomme gets a faint edge to Dhoni while looking to defend. He departs, having collected just a boundary off the six deliveries he's faced. RCB 50/6

OUT ! Saini has to walk back for 2 as RCB lose their seventh wicket with a little over 50 on board. Unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Tahir, with Dhoni going for the review. Ultra-Edge detects a faint inside-edge, and the fact that Watson successfully completed a catch at slip results in the umpire's decision getting overturned, and the batsman getting adjudged caught . RCB 53/7

OUT ! The slide continues, as Chahal holes out to Harbhajan at deep midwicket. Tahir collects his third wicket in the process! RCB 59/8

BOWLED EM ! Jadeja gets to straighten the ball, as he had been doing in the previous overs, only this time flattening Umesh's off stump! It has been a field day so far for the CSK spinners! RCB 70/9

OUT! Dwayne Bravo collects a wicket off the only delivery he bowls this evening, resulting in opener Parthiv Patel being the last man dismissed, as the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are bowled out for a paltry 70 in the opening game of IPL 2019!

Back with the chase! Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open innings for CSK. This is a small chase and should be wrapped up in quick time. But you just never know. RCB start with spin, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over.

OUT! Watson has been cleaned up by Chahal and the bowler screams his lungs out in celebration. Lovely leg-spinner pitching on leg and middle line and then beating Watson's defence to disturb the off-stump. Watson b Chahal 0(10)

DROPPED! Rayudu slog sweeps and it goes flying to deep fine leg, Umesh Yadav running in to catch it, dives but spills.

OUT! Raina gets carried away, flight from Moeen and he tries to hit the long-on, does not connect and well and holes out to the fielder placed there. Raina c Shivam Dube b Moeen Ali 19(21)

Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

OUT! WHAT WAS THAT? Pre-meditated shot attempted by Rayudu, who comes down the track to heave it on leg side but short length delivery from Siraj makes him checks his shot and he ends up chopping it on to the stumps. Rayudu b Siraj 28(42)

That's a solid start from defending champions in their home. RCB have too many concerns to look into. They have not won a match in Chennai since 2008 and the streak continues. They did not judge the wicket well and went for their shots, lost wickets and ended up with a poor target. It was too much in the end for bowlers to defend.

HS : I've learnt quite a lot while sitting next to you (to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar). It's nice to be out there at the park, and doing what I've been doing. I'd like to give a lot of credit to my wife and daughter for all their love. This trophy is for them. You can't ask for a better start. Since they (RCB) have a lot of left-handers, Fleming told me Ill be playing. This pitch was quite helpful for spinners. Nice of Chennai Super Kings to play me in the first match, and nice to get the Man of the Match award. Imran bowled really well in the later part after I got three wickets. Nice to get the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Harbhajan Singh gets the Man of the Match award for his glittering display with the ball (3/20 from four overs)

IPL 12 Match 1 RCB vs CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Can you believe this. Needing 3 off 24, Jadeja has played a maiden over. Superb stuff from Siraj. This will give RCB a huge boost going into future matches in the tournament

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, CSK vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB, Match Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore face an uphill task as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL.

The MS Dhoni aura is back in the Indian Premier League and RCB will not only be up against the experience and guile of CSK but also the vibrant crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's cult following has grown leaps and bounds and the fan support could put added pressure on Kohli's side.

RCB have had a tough time against CSK. They haven't won a single match against Dhoni's side since 2014 and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that they have lost six out of the seven games played at the Chepauk. But Kohli played down that factor.

"I don't believe in head to head and rivalries. In T20 it is anyone's game really. Some teams we have done really well against. Some teams like CSK we haven't won in the last six games," he said.

"It is no like you focus only on playing those teams and not focus on teams you have lost against. Opposition this year doesn't matter for us. It is the vision we have and kind of cricket we want to play as a side and we will focus on that," he added.

CSK, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence and looking to get the points on the board first up at home.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said. "Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.​