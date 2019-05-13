00:40 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: Throughout the tournament, we played good cricket. We spoke at the start, we need to break tournament into two halves. Once we got he momentum, we went with it. We know how frustrating it is. Credit to the entire squad. Somebody came at some point and played a part.

I think our bowling was excellent. At different stages of the game, our bowlers put their hand up and brought us back in the game. We understood the conditions well and backed our skills. Malinga after going for so many runs, he came back. That is what champions do. He had confidence to pull this off. I wanted to back who has been in the situation before.

I am learning every game , learning every tournament. It is important for these guys to step up and make the captain look good.