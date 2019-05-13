First Cricket
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IPL 2019 Final Winner, MI Vs CSK Match Highlights, Full Scorecard: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai to win fourth title

Date: Monday, 13 May, 2019 00:51 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019 Final Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run

149/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.45
Fours
9
Sixes
9
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard not out 41 25 3 3
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 1 26 3
Shardul Thakur 4 0 37 2
148/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.4
Fours
11
Sixes
6
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 5 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell McClenaghan 4 0 24 0
Krunal Pandya 3 0 39 1

Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Tomorrrow morning when we wake up, there will be a sudden emptiness. There will be no IPL match to look forward to. As they say, every good thing comes to an end. But what a finish, isn't it? There were so many close games in IPL 2019 and the last match of the league lived up to the reputation.

    Mumbai Indians have four IPL trophies in the cabinet. Incredible stuff really. CSK, despite the loss, continue to be called a great team. The last-ball finishes can go anywhere. One of those days when it did not go there way. 

    One tournament comes to an end and the other awaits us. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins on 30 May. Firstpost has already started bringing you analytical pieces and news related to the biggest crickerting extravaganza. You can find all those articles here

    Meet you soon, people. For now, on behalf of Karan Pradhan, Ujwal Singh, Vaibhav Shah, Amit Banerjee, Jigar Mehta, Shantanu Srivastava, Dilip Unnikrishnan, Shivam Damohe, Amit Kamath, Anish Anand, PN Vishnu, this is Shubham Pandey signing off. Good night. smiley

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, MI captain: Throughout the tournament, we played good cricket. We spoke at the start, we need to break tournament into two halves. Once we got he momentum, we went with it. We know how frustrating it is. Credit to the entire squad. Somebody came at some point and played a part. 

    I think our bowling was excellent. At different stages of the game, our bowlers put their hand up and brought us back in the game. We understood the conditions well and backed our skills. Malinga after going for so many runs, he came back. That is what champions do. He had confidence to pull this off. I wanted to back who has been in the situation before. 

    I am learning every game , learning every tournament. It is important for these guys to step up and make the captain look good. 

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We had a good season as a team. But we need to go back and reflect on how we reached the finals. It's not one of those years where we played really great cricket to reach here. The middle order wasn't great, and in IPLs it is very funny as to how both these teams are only passing on the trophies from one team to the other. Both teams made a lot of mistakes, they made one lesser mistake. I think the bowlers did really well for us, even today it was definitely more than an 150 wicket. They kept performing and kept getting wickets whenever needed. Whenever they restricted the opposition to a low score, somebody stepped up with the bat, chipped in and that's how we've won most of our games. Hopefully yes (on whether he be there in the next season?).

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK coach Stephen Fleming collects runners-up award

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell awarded the season's Most Valuable Player award

    Full Scorecard

  • Imran Tahir wins Purple Cap

    Tahir: Really greateful to Chennai to give me chance at this age. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me. Mumbai played well and they deserved the victory. I am very please to see these things working late in my career. Playing in this league is tough. I am just very happy with myself. I have been doing hardwork for a long time. I would love to play more. I want to play as much as I can.

    Full Scorecard

  • David Warner wins the Orange Cap. he smashes 692 runs in 12 matches for SRH

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell is the season's Super Striker for striking the ball at  SR of 204.81

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieron Pollard takes the trophy for Perfect catch of the Season

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya  gets the Fastest fifty award 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fairplay award goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad: VVS Laxman collects the trophy 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shubman Gill is the Emerging Player of the Year in IPL 2019

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah, MoM: I am very happy. We know finals can be close, so I just wanted to stay calm. Winning fourth title for Mumbai makes me very happy. Today I was surprisingly very calm. Wasn't panicking, just focusing on the next ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • What a champion team!

    Full Scorecard

  • Akash Ambani, MI team owner: Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in IPL and this is why he's so good. I think Mumbai's environment helps us do well. We back a player to the T and we treat everyone like a family. The squad and support staff is the reason why we are champions.

    Full Scorecard

  • Sachin Tendulkar, MI Mentor: They key moment was to get Dhoni run-out but then also, in patches when Bumrah came in and bowl those crictical overs. Malinga finished it off beautifully. The last time we played here we defended 129. It was an amazing game. We have a terrific team, with mix of seniors an youngsters. The way Rahul has bowled in this season, he has been fabulous. He beat the bat on a couple of occasions. He performed consistently. Not to forget Pandya's special batting.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Mahela Jayawardene, MI coach: You cannot control match from the dugout but we have lot of trust in the group. We knew it was going to be tricky one. Great decisions from Rohit. Pollard batted beautifully and took a lot of pressure off. Big players come to the party when it comes to the big games.

    Full Scorecard

  • Nita Ambani, MI team owner: I wasn't watching the last over, definitely not the last ball. Congratulations to our captain for leading Mumbai Indians beautifully.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Never bet against Bumrah and Malinga. The greatest death bowling pair of all time has done it again for the Mumbai Indians. It seemed MI didn't want it for a while. They were dropping catches, misfielding, and giving byes but they kept their nerves all the way through and were the deserving winners. CSK will go back to lick their wounds and try to regroup for the next season. The way they fought in the big final against a team that has had the wood them all season gives them reason to hold their head high despite the loss. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Full credit to Mumbai Indians and Lasith Malinga. He had the presence of mind to execute and out think Shardul Thakur under the most immense pressure. Full credit to Rohit Sharma to back Malinga despite him having a poor night. Mumbai coaching staff also need credit for luring Malinga to play again after being part of the coaching staff last year. They deserve to be champions. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Most wins vs a team in an IPL season:

    4 - CSK v SRH, 2018

    4 - MI v CSK, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Smallest wins in IPL Finals:

    1 run -  Mumbai Indians v RPS, Hyderabad, 2017

    1 run -  Mumbai Indians v CSK, Hyderabad, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • Lasith Malinga: At that stage, we needed wickets. I wanted to get the wickets. Because I knew wickets will win us the game

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah: The ball was reversing a little bit. Finals can go to the last ball. The aim was to not create panic. We always back each other and believe as team. Anyone can win us games on their day. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kieron Pollard: This is the game people will remember. The more runs you score, the pressure is more on the opponents. In 2017, we did not have many runs. This match also went down the last over. The team that panics less wins. The guys stood up at diferent situations. At the end we are champions

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    MILESTONE ALERT!!!

    Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to be part of five IPL winning teams.

    (2009 for Chargers, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 for Mumbai Indians)

    Full Scorecard

  • A game to remember for a long, long time

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 finishes on a high

    Full Scorecard

  • MUMBAI INDIANS WIN IPL 2019, BEAT CSK BY 1 RUN IN THE FINALS!

    Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and umpire raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes.

    WHAT. A. MATCH.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5:Thakur comes in to bat after Watson's dismissal. Malinga comes racing in from over the wicket, Thakur hits it to deep backward square leg and they run 2. Two needed off 1. Hold your breath, people. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    OUT!

    Brilliant yorker from Malinga, Watson hits it to deep backward point, and takes a slow single, Jadeja calls for second and Watson responded. The rocket throw de Kock in time and he was quick to dislodge the bails. Watson is walking. Watson run out (Krunal Pandya/de Kock) 80(59) 

    Chennai need 4 runs in 2 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: Low full-toss at Watson from round the wicket, the batsman collects two in the leg side. 5 needed in 3 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: Malinga to Jadeja, hits it straight back to the bowler, steals 1 run. Close chance to run Jadeja out but Malinga could not aim at the stumps. 7 needed off 4

    Full Scorecard

  • 20th over, Malinga bowls the last over. 

    Ball 1: Malinga round the wicket to Watson, hit on long-on, just 1. 8 needed off 5. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 141/5 ( Shane Watson 76 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
    Oh Bumrah, you beauty. The match is slipping away from hands, you give him the ball, he will pull it back. Calm and composed, using his skills so well. Game after game, he keeps on delivering the goods under pressure. De Kock panics under pressure on the last ball, could not collect the ball and the ball raced away for a 4 byes. The equation is now 9 needed off 6. Last over coming your way, people. Ball-by-ball updates in last over. Don't move.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    OUT!     Bumrah comes into the attack and bangs it short, the ball rises from the length, Bravo was moving to the on side, heaved, the ball took the edge and flew to de Kock who appealed and umpire Gould raised his finger. Dwayne Bravo c de Kock b Bumrah 15(15)

    Chennai need 17 runs in 10 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Big over against Krunal makes CSK favourite now. Everything hinges on that Bumrah over now. If CSK don't lose a wicket in this over, they will fancy themselves in that final over against anyone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/4 ( Shane Watson 75 , Dwayne Bravo 15)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     
    Insane hitting from Watson. He hit Malinga two overs ago for 20 and then he was removed in this over. Replaced by Krunal. He hits him for three consecutive sixes, collects 19 in this over. Wow. Chennai now need 18 runs in 12 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Watson and Bravo have hit Malinga out of the attack. Bumrah looks unplayable with his skiddy pace and awkward bounce. Rohit has gambled with Krunal in the eighteenth over. This could be the game right here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    SIX! Angles into the pads of Watson and he sweeps the ball for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    SIX! Power from Watson, a little short in length and Watson clears the straight boundary to collect six more runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    SIX! Fullish in length and Watson sits on right knee, frees his arm and hits it over the deep extra cover fielder for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Big risk taken by Rohit!

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Brilliant by Bumrah. Mumbai have the luxury of one more over from Bumrah, but can the other two bowlers be economical enough to get them the win. With Jadeja still to come, it might be risky business to introduce Krunal Pandya. It could well might be Hardik Pandya and then Malinga to finish off. Fielding once again could be pivotal. CSK will back getting 15 runs off the last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 112/4 ( Shane Watson 56 , Dwayne Bravo 14)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     
    Watson is turning out to be the cat with nine lives in the game. Has been dropped twice now. He is still batting. Nerves playing its role. Catches being dropped, bowlers missing yorkers, batsmen running impossible singles, wicket-keeper not collecting routine takes behind the stumps. Don't go anywhere as this is going to the last over for sure. Just 4 off the over. Chennai need 38 runs in 18 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Watson is living a charmed life. He blasted Malinga away in the sixteenth over to bring the required rate under contro, then his miscue against Bumrah was dropped by Chahar. He has saved all his luck for the big night. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Rahul Chahar has dropped a sitter. An absolute sitter. Short ball from Bumrah and Watson pulled, the ball took the top edge and went to Chahar at deep backward square leg. Chahar came beneath ball, took the catch and then spilled it. Has he dropped the match?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/4 ( Shane Watson 55 , Dwayne Bravo 12)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     

    Watson has pulled the game back for CSK. A 20-run over and this is what they were looking for. Malinga missed one yorker after the other and kept on leaking runs. Watson is repeating his 2018 final heroics, can he finish the game tonight? Chennai need 42 runs in 24 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! One more. Crazy scenes in Hyderabad as pace on the ball again by Malinga and Watson sits on one knee and smashes it through the covers for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Final MI vs CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: MUMBAI INDIANS WIN IPL 2019, BEAT CSK BY 1 RUN IN THE FINALS! Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and Ian Gould raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes. WHAT. A. MATCH.

IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

Updated Date: May 13, 2019

