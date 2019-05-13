Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 Final Winner, MI Vs CSK Match Highlights, Full Scorecard: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai to win fourth title
Date: Monday, 13 May, 2019 00:51 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019 Final Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match.
OUT! Bumrah comes into the attack and bangs it short, the ball rises from the length, Bravo was moving to the on side, heaved, the ball took the edge and flew to de Kock who appealed and umpire Gould raised his finger. Dwayne Bravo c de Kock b Bumrah 15(15)
Chennai need 17 runs in 10 balls
DROPPED! Rahul Chahar has dropped a sitter. An absolute sitter. Short ball from Bumrah and Watson pulled, the ball took the top edge and went to Chahar at deep backward square leg. Chahar came beneath ball, took the catch and then spilled it. Has he dropped the match?
DROPPED! That was the match. Watson dropped on 40. Hit hard at Rahul and he could not hold on to the catch in his follow through.
OUT! DHONI is gone! Big moment in the game. Watson hits it to off side, takes a single, Dhoni said two, he ran, he needed to reach the non-striker's end but the ball also came quickly and hit the stumps as he reached the crease. Umpires went upstairs and from one camera angle, he looked safe but from the front camera angle, he appeared short of the crease. Third umpire Nigel Llong took his time and gave it out. Phew, this decision could turn out to be decisive one.
Dhoni run out (Ishan Kishan) 2(8)
OUT! Mumbai Indians are right back in the match. Bumrah comes into the attack, bangs it short, perfect bouncer, ball rises and Rayudu could not control his pull, the ball kissed his gloves and went to de Kock behind the stumps. Rayudu c de Kock b Bumrah 1(4)
OUT! Poor cricket from Raina, he could not spot the leg-spin, the ball coming in to him, hit him on the pads. He was adjudged out leg before wicket and then he went for DRS despite Watson, his batting partner not looking too sure about it. CSK lose him and the only review eventually. Raina lbw b Rahul Chahar 8(14)
DROPPED! Malinga drops Watson on 29. Slower from McClenaghan and Watson slogged, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the air, came down at fine leg where Malinga spilled it.
OUT! Faf is gone, he came down the track and Krunal fired it outside the off stump line to the batsman, he missed it completely, was out of the crease and de Kock behind the stumps dislodged the stumps quickly. du Plessis st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26(13
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/8 ( Kieron Pollard 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
CSK need 150 to win IPL 2019! The final over had everything - drama, wicket and fours. Pollard walked off after standing almost at the wide line on off as Bravo came in to bowl. That led to few words being exchanged between umpires and Pollard. McClenaghan got run out trying to take a double and Pollard got two fours on last two balls.
WICKET! McClenaghan run out (du Plessis/Dwayne Bravo) 0(2)
McClenaghan gives way his wicket trying to get Pollard back on the strike. Pollard hit a shot to long off and set off for a double which was not there but McClenaghan got out trying
WICKET! Rahul Chahar c du Plessis b Chahar 0(2)
Brother gets brother! Rahul wanted to go over mid-off but could only slice his shot to the fielder as du Plessis took the catch
WICKET! Hardik Pandya lbw b Chahar 16(10)
Pandya got real deep in his crase looking to play a flick but Chahar nailed the yorker as he got it past the bat and hit the pads. Pandya took a DRS immediately but there's no inside edge
WICKET! Ishan Kishan c Raina b Tahir 23(26)
Poor shot from Kishan! Went for a slog sweep against googly by Tahir and top-edged it ot Raina at cover. Tahir is delighted. MI in deep trouble.
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c and b SN Thakur 7(7)
Caught and bowled and what a catch from Shardul. Sprinted a long way towards the square leg to take the catch. Got Krunal to top-edge the shot with a well-directed short ball on his body.
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b Tahir 15(17)
It was a slider from Tahir. Pitched on middle but Surya was looking to play the googly as he went with a soft horizontal bat push and inside edged it onto stumps
WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT!
Rohit c Dhoni b Chahar 15(14)
Rohit tricked by the pace. Chahar bowls the knuckle ball at 119.8 KPH, which moved away as Rohit was caught in two minds and the ball takes a healthy edge to MSD.
WICKET! SHARDUL STRIKES!
de Kock c Dhoni b SN Thakur 29(17)
Short ball does the work for CSK. This was aimed at QDK's body as he went too early in the shot and top-edged it to MSD. Shardul also gives QDK a send off and Rohit is not impressed with that.
CSK playing 11 today:
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
MI playing 11 today:
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
IPL 2019 Final MI vs CSK toss result today:
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bat first against CSK in the final at Hyderabad
Tomorrrow morning when we wake up, there will be a sudden emptiness. There will be no IPL match to look forward to. As they say, every good thing comes to an end. But what a finish, isn't it? There were so many close games in IPL 2019 and the last match of the league lived up to the reputation.
Mumbai Indians have four IPL trophies in the cabinet. Incredible stuff really. CSK, despite the loss, continue to be called a great team. The last-ball finishes can go anywhere. One of those days when it did not go there way.
One tournament comes to an end and the other awaits us. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins on 30 May. Firstpost has already started bringing you analytical pieces and news related to the biggest crickerting extravaganza. You can find all those articles here.
Meet you soon, people. For now, on behalf of Karan Pradhan, Ujwal Singh, Vaibhav Shah, Amit Banerjee, Jigar Mehta, Shantanu Srivastava, Dilip Unnikrishnan, Shivam Damohe, Amit Kamath, Anish Anand, PN Vishnu, this is Shubham Pandey signing off. Good night.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: Throughout the tournament, we played good cricket. We spoke at the start, we need to break tournament into two halves. Once we got he momentum, we went with it. We know how frustrating it is. Credit to the entire squad. Somebody came at some point and played a part.
I think our bowling was excellent. At different stages of the game, our bowlers put their hand up and brought us back in the game. We understood the conditions well and backed our skills. Malinga after going for so many runs, he came back. That is what champions do. He had confidence to pull this off. I wanted to back who has been in the situation before.
I am learning every game , learning every tournament. It is important for these guys to step up and make the captain look good.
MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We had a good season as a team. But we need to go back and reflect on how we reached the finals. It's not one of those years where we played really great cricket to reach here. The middle order wasn't great, and in IPLs it is very funny as to how both these teams are only passing on the trophies from one team to the other. Both teams made a lot of mistakes, they made one lesser mistake. I think the bowlers did really well for us, even today it was definitely more than an 150 wicket. They kept performing and kept getting wickets whenever needed. Whenever they restricted the opposition to a low score, somebody stepped up with the bat, chipped in and that's how we've won most of our games. Hopefully yes (on whether he be there in the next season?).
CSK coach Stephen Fleming collects runners-up award
Andre Russell awarded the season's Most Valuable Player award
Imran Tahir wins Purple Cap
Tahir: Really greateful to Chennai to give me chance at this age. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me. Mumbai played well and they deserved the victory. I am very please to see these things working late in my career. Playing in this league is tough. I am just very happy with myself. I have been doing hardwork for a long time. I would love to play more. I want to play as much as I can.
David Warner wins the Orange Cap. he smashes 692 runs in 12 matches for SRH
Andre Russell is the season's Super Striker for striking the ball at SR of 204.81
Kieron Pollard takes the trophy for Perfect catch of the Season
Hardik Pandya gets the Fastest fifty award
Fairplay award goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad: VVS Laxman collects the trophy
Shubman Gill is the Emerging Player of the Year in IPL 2019
Jasprit Bumrah, MoM: I am very happy. We know finals can be close, so I just wanted to stay calm. Winning fourth title for Mumbai makes me very happy. Today I was surprisingly very calm. Wasn't panicking, just focusing on the next ball.
Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match.
What a champion team!
Akash Ambani, MI team owner: Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in IPL and this is why he's so good. I think Mumbai's environment helps us do well. We back a player to the T and we treat everyone like a family. The squad and support staff is the reason why we are champions.
Sachin Tendulkar, MI Mentor: They key moment was to get Dhoni run-out but then also, in patches when Bumrah came in and bowl those crictical overs. Malinga finished it off beautifully. The last time we played here we defended 129. It was an amazing game. We have a terrific team, with mix of seniors an youngsters. The way Rahul has bowled in this season, he has been fabulous. He beat the bat on a couple of occasions. He performed consistently. Not to forget Pandya's special batting.
Mahela Jayawardene, MI coach: You cannot control match from the dugout but we have lot of trust in the group. We knew it was going to be tricky one. Great decisions from Rohit. Pollard batted beautifully and took a lot of pressure off. Big players come to the party when it comes to the big games.
Nita Ambani, MI team owner: I wasn't watching the last over, definitely not the last ball. Congratulations to our captain for leading Mumbai Indians beautifully.
Never bet against Bumrah and Malinga. The greatest death bowling pair of all time has done it again for the Mumbai Indians. It seemed MI didn't want it for a while. They were dropping catches, misfielding, and giving byes but they kept their nerves all the way through and were the deserving winners. CSK will go back to lick their wounds and try to regroup for the next season. The way they fought in the big final against a team that has had the wood them all season gives them reason to hold their head high despite the loss.
Full credit to Mumbai Indians and Lasith Malinga. He had the presence of mind to execute and out think Shardul Thakur under the most immense pressure. Full credit to Rohit Sharma to back Malinga despite him having a poor night. Mumbai coaching staff also need credit for luring Malinga to play again after being part of the coaching staff last year. They deserve to be champions.
Most wins vs a team in an IPL season:
4 - CSK v SRH, 2018
4 - MI v CSK, 2019*
Smallest wins in IPL Finals:
1 run - Mumbai Indians v RPS, Hyderabad, 2017
1 run - Mumbai Indians v CSK, Hyderabad, 2019*
Lasith Malinga: At that stage, we needed wickets. I wanted to get the wickets. Because I knew wickets will win us the game
Jasprit Bumrah: The ball was reversing a little bit. Finals can go to the last ball. The aim was to not create panic. We always back each other and believe as team. Anyone can win us games on their day.
Kieron Pollard: This is the game people will remember. The more runs you score, the pressure is more on the opponents. In 2017, we did not have many runs. This match also went down the last over. The team that panics less wins. The guys stood up at diferent situations. At the end we are champions
MILESTONE ALERT!!!
Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to be part of five IPL winning teams.
(2009 for Chargers, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 for Mumbai Indians)
A game to remember for a long, long time
IPL 2019 finishes on a high
MUMBAI INDIANS WIN IPL 2019, BEAT CSK BY 1 RUN IN THE FINALS!
Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and umpire raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes.
WHAT. A. MATCH.
Ball 5:Thakur comes in to bat after Watson's dismissal. Malinga comes racing in from over the wicket, Thakur hits it to deep backward square leg and they run 2. Two needed off 1. Hold your breath, people.
OUT!
Brilliant yorker from Malinga, Watson hits it to deep backward point, and takes a slow single, Jadeja calls for second and Watson responded. The rocket throw de Kock in time and he was quick to dislodge the bails. Watson is walking. Watson run out (Krunal Pandya/de Kock) 80(59)
Chennai need 4 runs in 2 balls
Ball 3: Low full-toss at Watson from round the wicket, the batsman collects two in the leg side. 5 needed in 3 balls.
Ball 2: Malinga to Jadeja, hits it straight back to the bowler, steals 1 run. Close chance to run Jadeja out but Malinga could not aim at the stumps. 7 needed off 4
20th over, Malinga bowls the last over.
Ball 1: Malinga round the wicket to Watson, hit on long-on, just 1. 8 needed off 5.
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 141/5 ( Shane Watson 76 , Ravindra Jadeja 4)
Oh Bumrah, you beauty. The match is slipping away from hands, you give him the ball, he will pull it back. Calm and composed, using his skills so well. Game after game, he keeps on delivering the goods under pressure. De Kock panics under pressure on the last ball, could not collect the ball and the ball raced away for a 4 byes. The equation is now 9 needed off 6. Last over coming your way, people. Ball-by-ball updates in last over. Don't move.
OUT! Bumrah comes into the attack and bangs it short, the ball rises from the length, Bravo was moving to the on side, heaved, the ball took the edge and flew to de Kock who appealed and umpire Gould raised his finger. Dwayne Bravo c de Kock b Bumrah 15(15)
Chennai need 17 runs in 10 balls
Big over against Krunal makes CSK favourite now. Everything hinges on that Bumrah over now. If CSK don't lose a wicket in this over, they will fancy themselves in that final over against anyone.
After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 132/4 ( Shane Watson 75 , Dwayne Bravo 15)
Insane hitting from Watson. He hit Malinga two overs ago for 20 and then he was removed in this over. Replaced by Krunal. He hits him for three consecutive sixes, collects 19 in this over. Wow. Chennai now need 18 runs in 12 balls.
Watson and Bravo have hit Malinga out of the attack. Bumrah looks unplayable with his skiddy pace and awkward bounce. Rohit has gambled with Krunal in the eighteenth over. This could be the game right here.
SIX! Angles into the pads of Watson and he sweeps the ball for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket boundary.
SIX! Power from Watson, a little short in length and Watson clears the straight boundary to collect six more runs.
SIX! Fullish in length and Watson sits on right knee, frees his arm and hits it over the deep extra cover fielder for a maximum.
Big risk taken by Rohit!
Brilliant by Bumrah. Mumbai have the luxury of one more over from Bumrah, but can the other two bowlers be economical enough to get them the win. With Jadeja still to come, it might be risky business to introduce Krunal Pandya. It could well might be Hardik Pandya and then Malinga to finish off. Fielding once again could be pivotal. CSK will back getting 15 runs off the last over.
After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 112/4 ( Shane Watson 56 , Dwayne Bravo 14)
Watson is turning out to be the cat with nine lives in the game. Has been dropped twice now. He is still batting. Nerves playing its role. Catches being dropped, bowlers missing yorkers, batsmen running impossible singles, wicket-keeper not collecting routine takes behind the stumps. Don't go anywhere as this is going to the last over for sure. Just 4 off the over. Chennai need 38 runs in 18 balls
Watson is living a charmed life. He blasted Malinga away in the sixteenth over to bring the required rate under contro, then his miscue against Bumrah was dropped by Chahar. He has saved all his luck for the big night.
DROPPED! Rahul Chahar has dropped a sitter. An absolute sitter. Short ball from Bumrah and Watson pulled, the ball took the top edge and went to Chahar at deep backward square leg. Chahar came beneath ball, took the catch and then spilled it. Has he dropped the match?
After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/4 ( Shane Watson 55 , Dwayne Bravo 12)
Watson has pulled the game back for CSK. A 20-run over and this is what they were looking for. Malinga missed one yorker after the other and kept on leaking runs. Watson is repeating his 2018 final heroics, can he finish the game tonight? Chennai need 42 runs in 24 balls
FOUR! One more. Crazy scenes in Hyderabad as pace on the ball again by Malinga and Watson sits on one knee and smashes it through the covers for a boundary.
IPL 12 Final MI vs CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: MUMBAI INDIANS WIN IPL 2019, BEAT CSK BY 1 RUN IN THE FINALS! Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and Ian Gould raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes. WHAT. A. MATCH.
IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.
In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.
The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).
Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Updated Date:
May 13, 2019
